The busy bees at Honey Comb are buzzing after being crowned Rotorua's favourite hairdresser as voted by locals.

Everyone has their favourite and The Hits is on a quest to find the best, as judged by locals, in their Top Shops and Must-Dos campaign.

The second category was hairdressers and locals were quick to vote for their favourites.

Radio presenter Paul Hickey said they chose to do hairdressers as it was a business people were passionate about, which was evident in the high volume of votes.

"Most people who find a hairdresser they like will stick with them... people are not afraid to recommend a hairdresser," he said.

Honey Comb owner Sarah Pearson had one word to say about being voted Rotorua's best hairdresser by locals: "Awesome."

The salon of specialist stylists caters to men, women and children and also has a makeup artist.

Pearson said the award spoke to their business values of having fun and loving what you do and that her passion was echoed by all of her staff.

Honeycomb crew Jay Lesa (left), Tia Chadwick, Ukiah Ohlson, Sarah Pearson, Laura Jane and Georgia Earle. Photo / Stephen Parker

The runner-ups were Lush Hair & Beauty, House Of Elliott, The Hair Lab and

Belle Hairdressing.

Pearson began doing hair when she was 12 at a family friend's salon and never looked back.

To her, the atmosphere was everything: important for the customers and important for the staff who all got along.

Joanna White was a loyal Honey Comb customer who had been a regular at the salon since it opened three years ago.

White said she had a feeling they would come out on top in the competition.

"They all work hard and are friendly... it's just comfortable," she said.

The next Top Shop category will be announced on The Hits at 9.30am on Monday and will be open for submissions from the public.