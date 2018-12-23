Sixty kilograms of potatoes, 35kg of ham, 35kg of pork, 40 chickens, eight pumpkins and six slabs of cheesecake.

Those are just some of the food items on the menu for this year's Rotorua Association of Christian Churches Christmas Day Community Lunch.

It's a whopping task from start to finish, with about 400 people in need expected at the tables this year.

For the Groots, it's a whanāu affair, with all involved from far and wide, young and old.

Advertisement

From left, Robert Groot, Michael Groot, 1.5, Josie Groot, Karen Groot, Caprice Groot, 3, Paul Groot, Bradley Raharuhi and Daniel Groot. Photo / Samantha Olley

Pastor Karen Groot has been the kitchen co-ordinator for six years and has never thought twice about the commitment.

"I have never thought 'This will be the last time'. There is a gift of satisfaction, we get a buzz out of that, always. We are sacrificing just one day and it's something lots of the family members want to do."

Rotorua Combined Christian Churches' Christmas Lunch in 2016. Photo / File

She said there were about 10 churches involved, and the event relied on donations and volunteers every year.

"Bidfoods has donated a lot of products, the Roosevelt Rd Bible Church has donated a lot of money too this year. They're some of the standouts from a big group of generous people."

Maia Eason and June Joseph were two of the more than 150 volunteers at the Rotorua Combined Christian Churches' Christmas Lunch in 2017. Photo / File

Josie Groot is the volunteer co-ordinator this year and has already rallied 80 to 100 people to help cook, serve, host and clean on Christmas Day and 45 on Christmas Eve for preparing vegetables and tables.

"We have had so much interest we have had to put a message on the phone saying we have already got enough volunteer registrations."

Doors will open at the Energy Events Centre at 11.30am on Christmas Day for those who have difficulty providing a special meal for their family.