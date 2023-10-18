Amanda Knox, right, and her husband Christopher Robinson. Photo / AP

Amanda Knox probably did not expect her sleeping habits to cause a storm on social media, yet here we are.

The American journalist and activist, famous for having spent almost four years in an Italian prison following her wrongful conviction for the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, revealed the peculiar way that she shares a bed with her husband.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Knox told her followers that “the correct way to sleep with your partner is to swap sides of the bed each night”.

“You’ve been doing it wrong,” she told anyone not following that sleeping arrangement.

She went further, explaining the benefits of the alternative sleeping habit: “Better for your body, especially if you spoon, as you’ll be laying on opposite shoulders each night, and better for your mattress to vary the indent pattern,” she wrote.

You've been doing it wrong. The correct way to sleep with your partner is to swap sides of the of bed each night.



Internet users described her arrangement at “madness”, pointing out the complex logistics of switching sides of the bed every night.

“So I have to move all my stuff to the other nightstand?” one person asked.

Others did admit they could see how it could benefit the body.

“Holy shit I never realised this - my shoulders f***ed, and I’m now 90 per cent sure this is a big part of it,” one X user wrote.

“When my wife asks me why I pushed her out of bed, I’m gonna say Amanda Knox told me to,” he added.

“I hate sleeping on the opposite side feels so weird and invasive when someone’s on MY side, however the star of my left shoulder may be an indicator that I need to open my mind,” someone else replied.

While many could see the potential benefits, others described the arrangement as “chaotic”.

“That’s a lot of trouble just to save wear and tear on a mattress,” one X user said.

While sleeping preferences are very much up to the individual, one study has found that there are definite differences between people who sleep on the left and the right side of the bed.

A UK study surveyed 3000 adults and concluded that those who slept on the left side of the bed wake up in a better mood, while those who sleep on the right side of the bed are more likely to wake up grumpy and have a more negative outlook on life (meaning that waking up on the right side of the bed could actually be the wrong side of the bed).

Regardless of personal preference, reaction to Knox’s post made it clear that this is a contentious subject that people have very passionate views on.

Knox and her husband, Christopher Robinson, are currently expecting their second child. The two married in 2020 and welcomed daughter Eureka in 2021.



