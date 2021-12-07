YouTuber shares seven things a 'classy' woman should never do

YouTuber and "elegance coach" Anna Bey. Screenshot / YouTube

YouTuber and "elegance coach" Anna Bey has controversially told her 1.1 million subscribers that ladies should "always move in silence".

Interestingly, she's also advising her followers to never share their controversial views.

While some of her seven rules for "classy" women appear to be basic good manners (which could apply to all genders), others are a touch more ... 19th century.

"An elegant lady maintains her mystique, her discretion and her allure by never sharing these seven things and ladies, I hope you're not sharing them too because then you would be shooting yourself in the foot," the Switzerland-based influencer says.

Get set, alluring women - here's Bey's guide to staying that way (and sitting in a corner unobtrusively at all future social events).

Never share your plans

Are you prone to chatting about what you're working on, or your plans and dreams? Bey, who founded an online finishing school for women, advises you to stay quiet.

But the reason behind the advice isn't as Handmaid's Tale as it may seem.

"You're going to have a higher chance of manifesting your goals if you actually keep it to yourself, so spare yourself from any evil-eye, toxic energy, and just generally speaking, toxic people," Bey says.

"Instead of spending your time talking about what you're going to be doing, start doing."

Never share your finances

"Discretion is a key part of being elegant," Bey says.

"It might sound like you're bragging. It might look like you're trying to be superior to others. Plus you also don't want to become a target for people who might want to take advantage of your financial situation in a malicious way."

Never share your love life

This one comes with a disclaimer.

"I don't think there is a right or wrong, it's up to each individual, but in my opinion I don't think it's wise to give a lot of information about your love life," Bey says.

"Can you really trust everyone with your secrets and imagine sharing those secrets that actually involve another person, who is also the person closest to you in your life. Now doesn't that feel wrong or disrespectful?

"Now I don't mind sharing some general things, let's say about my relationship, that shows no relationship is perfect, because it's OK to be vulnerable and it's OK to be open up to the world and close people.

"But I think when it comes to the point of airing really intimate information is where I personally draw the line."

Bey instructs her followers to share with a therapist instead - or, if absolutely necessary, just one trusted friend.

Never share someone else's confidential information

While Bey says "elegant ladies never gossip", she explains there are grades of this particular sin.

"Idle gossip that everyone does, that's pretty harmless … speaking about someone in a neutral or positive way," she says.

"But then there is malicious gossip where you share someone's confidential information or intimate details someone has shared with you and you're now passing on as a form of entertainment to your friends."

Bey says passing on rumours without evidence is "incredibly toxic" - hard to argue with that.

"What you send out into the universe will come back to you. You also need to think about what kind of message you're sending to other people about your behaviour."

Never share your drama

This one goes hand-in-hand with the gossip advice.

Bey says you should handle your problems in private the best you can, and don't even think about bringing your "drama" to a social event or gathering.

"Some people might feed on other people's dramas and just want to bring out the popcorn and start digging in because at least they shift the focus from their own misery in life to someone else's misery and it makes them feel temporarily good."

Never share your controversial views

A controversial view in itself.

"I'm talking about religious, political or socially taboo topics specifically," Bey clarifies.

"Elegant ladies do not approach these sensitive topics because they might offend the people around them and create a lot of friction.

"The key of elegance is to really be mindful of other people. It's OK to share your opinions, that is not the issue, but you have to think about picking your battles and if the tone is right … think through things before you speak or at least read the room."

Never share your good deeds

Give to charity and do good for the community, but do so in private.

"We don't do this because we're then going to brag about it afterwards," Bey says.

"We're doing this in private because it makes us feel good and makes us feel we are contributing to society, especially when we are privileged ourselves."