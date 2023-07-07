Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Your name is not Anxious: Stephanie Dowrick’s guide to getting anxiety under control

Joanna Wane
By
10 mins to read
Anxiety can have crippling physiological effects, says "Your Name is Not Anxious" author Stephanie Dowrick. Photo / Getty Images

Anxiety can have crippling physiological effects, says "Your Name is Not Anxious" author Stephanie Dowrick. Photo / Getty Images

It’s no wonder we’re all feeling anxious, psychotherapist and bestselling author Stephanie Dowrick tells Joanna Wane, but it doesn’t have to define us.

Women, some studies would have us believe, suffer from anxiety at almost

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle