There were renewed fears for the Queen's health after a new photo of Her Majesty emerged. Photo / AP

Fears for the Queen's health continue after she met with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Yesterday at Her Majesty's Balmoral estate in Scotland, Truss shook hands with the 96-year-old monarch who appeared to look frail and hunched over.

The handover of power has historically taken place at Buckingham Palace however it was moved to Scotland in light of the Queen's current mobility issues. It's the first time in her reign the location of the meeting has been changed.

Palace officials have been forced to make decisions about the Queen's travel on a day-to-day basis in recent months.

The historic occasion marked the first time the Queen has been seen since she passed through Aberdeen Airport on her way to Balmoral in late July.

Queen Elizabeth appeared to have a bruise on her right hand. Photo / Getty Images

In photos with Truss, Her Majesty was walking with the aid of a cane and with what looked to be a bruise on her right hand.

She also wore a tartan skirt – a relaxed attire compared to other times she has completed the handover of power ceremony.

The change of location for the meeting was announced last week with a source telling the Sun, "The Queen has now been advised not to travel.

"But obviously no one tells the Queen what to do and ultimately it is her decision, and as we saw when she made a third appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Jubilee, she likes surprises.

"There are some parts of her role that Prince Charles can do on her behalf but the Queen is adamant that she appoints the Prime Minister.

"It may not be the best choice to make the Queen travel 1000 miles there and back for a 48-hour visit when the Prime Ministers can easily get to Balmoral instead."

The Queen appeared in a relaxed attire compared to other times she has completed the handover of power ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

The meeting comes amid reports that Prince Charles is making "regular, daily" visits to his mother, which is seen as unusual.

The heir to the throne does not usually make unplanned visits to the Queen - they are most often arranged by palace officials.

Meanwhile Prince Andrew has been staying with the Queen at Balmoral, which is where she spends most of her summers.