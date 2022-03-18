The woman asked her fiance to replace her ring to the one she wears today (pictured). Photo / TikTok/@beefinnagain

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the brutally honest reaction she had to the engagement ring her fiance picked out for her.

US woman @beefinnagain shared the story of how she got her now-husband to exchange the ring within a week of popping the question.

"I asked him to replace it, so I'm probably going to get a lot of hate for this and honestly, I'm okay with that; I'm aware I'm a lot."

She explained that in the years before they got engaged she "kept emphasising" she wanted a ring with a halo and "didn't care about the size of the diamond, the cut, clarity".

"The whole time we dated I was in the marriage headspace and I was like, 'Pat, I want a ring with the halo, I want the little diamonds around the main ring'," she said.

The ring had been a princess-cut diamond. Photo / TikTok/@beefinnagain

But when her partner picked out the ring he "did not ask anyone" for advice on what style he should get.

"The time comes, he proposed and it literally was a princess-cut diamond with no halo. It was a beautiful diamond, but it was just not what I wanted," @beefinnagain said.

"So after he proposed I literally went home and my mum was like, 'Do you like the ring?'

"And I like bawled, I was like, 'No I hate it so much and I have to wear it forever'."

While her mum assured her she could get a new engagement ring after five years of marriage @beefinnagain "lasted a week" before she told her fiance the truth.

"I called him and was like, 'Hey this is going to be a hard pill to swallow but like I hate the ring – it is just not what I wanted and I am willing to wait for something that I do want but like I just need you to know that. Can we try and fix this?'

"All is well in the world. He was able to get a refund and swap it out and it was fine … I made him pay double on the ring because he took me to the store and I told him what I liked."

More importantly @beefinnagain added that they were "still happily married and he still knows I'm very opinionated".

Plenty of women empathised with @beefinnagain's story, saying they too had similar issues with their engagement rings and it was important to "normalise being honest".

"I literally sent my now-fiance a very detailed note because I knew damn well I would tell him 100 per cent if I hated it," one person said.

"You're lucky – my fiance wouldn't exchange mine," another said.

"I hated mine too. It lasted two days before we switched it," one commented.