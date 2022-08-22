Lotto winner Jane Park says it's not all it's cracked up to be. Photo / @janeparkx

Lotto winner Jane Park says it's not all it's cracked up to be. Photo / @janeparkx

A woman who won £1 million (NZ$1.7m) in a lottery says winning isn't all it's cracked up to be - and that entering should come with a warning.

Jane Park, from Edinburgh, Scotland, won big in 2013. Now she wants to sue the company, Camelot, that sold her the lottery ticket at the age of 17.

Park, now 26, says she's since been threatened with violence and blackmailed and says "the lottery should come with a health warning similar to smoking and drinking".

"I understand they can't make winning sound awful but they have a responsibility to not mislead the public," she told The Sun.

Park wants ads for the game aired later in the evening on TV and doesn't think Lotto bosses should wait until a win to warn players about the consequences.

"It sounds silly but children dream of either being famous or winning the lottery, and if it wasn't so glamourised maybe there would be more ambition rather than gambling," she said.

"People always refer to the lottery as 'playing the lottery', but it's not 'playing', it's just plain gambling, apart from picking some number there is no game element to it.

"How it wasn't held to the same legislation as gambling from the beginning baffles me."

She has previously spoken out about her fight to increase the age limit.

"I was prepared to go to court to get my argument known, but the media attention it received got my point heard by the right people and I didn't need to go that far in the end," she explained.

"I know that is directly because of the attention I brought to the subject.

"Part one of my mission was to have the age range increased, part two is to try and make advertising the lottery more truthful."

Park says she's been bombarded with requests for money from strangers and even gets marriage proposals on a weekly basis.

"It may be parents with terminally-ill children or needing life-changing surgery. Uni students want me to pay for their education.

"I also get a lot of marriage proposals, I'd say I get at least one a week. It's not from anyone interested in me, it's from people interested in the money."

Winning the lottery is a "twisted fairytale", she says, though she's proud to have invested her money wisely.

Nine years later I'm still living a good life. It just feels like people are waiting for the day I become broke and homeless, but I won't let that happen."

A spokesperson for the UK's department of media culture and sport said the age limit for playing the lottery had been raised from 16 to 18 to protect young people from the risks of gambling.

Gambling company Camelot was approached by The Sun for comment.