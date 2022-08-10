A woman is likely regretting her decision to make a TikTok video in the midst of a supermarket shop. Photo / Getty Images

A woman is likely regretting her decision to make a TikTok video in the midst of a supermarket shop. Photo / Getty Images

A woman who took issue with a range of plus-sized yoga statues being sold at an Australian Woolworths supermarket has been roasted online.

The shopper took to TikTok to share a video panning across a range of unique garden ornaments, featuring plus-sized female bodies posing in different yoga positions.

The woman asked "what the f**k?" was with the range, ending the video with a confused look.

Many commenters said they 'loved' the statues. Photo / TikTok

"I need answers, I don't get it", she titled the video.

"What are these and who would buy them?"

The $16 statues feature in the gardening section at Woolworths.

"What the f**k is with this range at Woolworths?" she asked in the now-viral TikTok video.

"Look at that. Look at this one. What the f**k?"

The short clip has since racked up nearly 30,000 views – but the reaction was likely not what she was hoping for.

Many commented on the TikTok video asking why the woman had a "problem" with the ornaments and expressed that they actually "loved" them.

A lot of TikTok users also accused the woman of being "judgmental" about the shape of the bodies and asked if she would have an issue if the statues were smaller.

The statues feature plus-sized bodies doing yoga. Photo / TikTok

"You're being fatphobic. Just some queens doing yoga," someone said.

"What's the issue?

"They are magnificent, shifting our mindset about these bodies is long overdue."

"Body positivity. Every size and shape is beautiful," another said.

"And it's being reflected in our day to day realities, this awesome. Love it."

"You sound super judgmental, what's wrong with body positivity?" asked another TikTok user.

"Love how she thought most people would agree with her lmfao."

News.com.au understands that the items are a range of limited edition yoga statues that are on sale at selected Woolworths supermarkets, for a limited time only.