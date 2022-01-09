Woman shares X-rated dress fail after spending $150 on ASOS

Alix uploaded a video demonstrating the shopping fail wearing bikini bottoms. Photo / TikTok

A TikTok user has shared the embarrassing moment a $150 dress from ASOS left her underwear exposed.

Alix took to TikTok to share how she chose the seemingly innocent dress on ASOS only to find out the wrap skirt did not tie all the way, leaving it unwearable.

She uploaded a video of her "shopping fail" to TikTok, showing a screenshot of the ASOS Design sequin embellished cape sleeve mini dress with wrap skirt.

"This is what I ordered," she wrote on top of it.

"This is what I got," she said, showing how the dress looked on her.

The TikTok user saw the funny side of the incident and admitted she failed to read the bad reviews on the dress' page before ordering it, a problem many other online shoppers related to.

"Every review said the same thing," she said in the comments. "I just didn't look before purchasing."

People in the comments expressed solidarity with her and admitted having made the same mistake.

"Raise your hand if you've been personally victimised by ASOS," one person wrote.

Others offered a solution, saying she may not have bought a dress, as expected, but she was rocking a new top.