A woman on TikTok shares her embarrassing sex story. Video / @emmacassidy_x

One woman's sexy surprise quickly turned into an embarrassing family affair.

Emma Cassidy took to TikTok to share the embarrassing moment the sexy surprise she had prepared for her boyfriend took an unexpected turn.

The 22-year-old revealed in a confessional video the most "embarrassing thing" she has ever done happened when she was visiting her boyfriend, who lived at home with his parents.

The couple were in his bedroom when he decided to go downstairs to get a glass of water and that's when Cassidy stripped down to her underwear before climbing under the covers of her boyfriend's bed waiting for him to return.

However, the TikTok user revealed her sexy intentions quickly backfired.

"I was at a guys house and he was down getting me a glass of water," she said. "And I was like, 'let's surprise him and get naked for when he comes back up.'"

"Not fully naked, just into underwear." She clarified. "So I'm sitting there on the bed waiting, trying to be all cute ready for him coming back in."

And that is when it got awkward. "His dad walks in the room ready to speak to him, I'm thinking it's him."

"Mortified isn't the word.

"I put my clothes on quicker than I got them off."

Cassidy said her boyfriend's dad was just as embarrassed as her and couldn't even speak.

TikTok users flooded Cassidy's comment section to react to the mortifying situation. One user commented, "I have second-hand embarrassment."

Another added that the story made them feel "a lot better" about their own embarrassing moments.