A woman revealed she works three jobs and still feels like she's struggling financially. Photo / Getty Images

A woman from Scottsdale, Arizona broke down in tears as she shared that she works three jobs but still doesn’t earn enough to get by, reports the Daily Mail.

“I have three jobs. And I’m still f***ing struggling,” Jourdan Skirha, 29, said in a recent TikTok video.

“I’m just getting myself farther and farther into credit card debt, because I don’t have enough after the first of the month to avoid using it. It just isn’t working,” she added.

Skirha disclosed that she has been working since she was 15 and though she didn’t say what her work is, she shared that she earns ‘six figures’.

According to her, “I have seriously considered quitting my full-time good job to go back to serving because at least I can… use my personality and try to get more money than minimum wage or what an ‘entry-level’ job pays people nowadays.” But Skirha added she didn’t know if hospitality workers were earning enough money either.

“It’s f***ing sick,” she said. Her credit rating also took a dive after using it so much.

“My credit used to be f***ing phenomenal,

“Credit card bill? Paid it all off, every single time. It’s not like that. It can’t be like that anymore.

“Full time job, not doing it. Got a second job, it’s barely doing it. The third job? Hit or miss if I even get paid on time. I feel like I’m drowning and I don’t know what to do.”

Although many resonated with Skirha’s financial woes, some naysayers accused her of living beyond her means in the comments.

She hits back saying, “The one thing I’ll never give up personally is getting my nails done, because I have been doing that my entire life.” Skirmah added she also gets Botox “maybe three times a year” and lip fillers “once a year”.

“It doesn’t really matter ‘cause it makes me happy.”

The 29-year-old also acknowledged that she went on a few trips this year, and had more planned because didn’t want to say no to everything.

“Just wanna know if anyone else is like me right now.”

The video has been viewed more than 2.9 million times with more than 20,000 people commenting, many saying they can relate to Skirmah.

“Who else has been personally victimized by 2023?” one user said.

“I feel you. I’m 32, work in finance making decent money. No kids. No luxury apartment and I live paycheck to paycheck. You’re not alone. Stay strong,” another wrote.

“I definitely feel this too girl! I am 32 year old single woman and am struggling. Idk how people with kids do it right now.”

“This is the most money I’ve ever made in my adult life, and the brokest I’ve ever been. You’re not alone,” shared another TikTok user.

The average household income for a single person where Skirmah lives, according to the United States Census Bureau, is US$49,200 (NZ$78,719) a year, while the average rent is US$2,000 (NZ$3,200).

Though she didn’t disclose how much her rent is, she told her viewers that moving in with her parents “isn’t an option”.