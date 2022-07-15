One woman has revealed she doesn't want to date men because she doesn't want to have to "mother" them. Photo / @jouleslowell

One woman has revealed she doesn't want to date men because she doesn't want to have to "mother" them. Photo / @jouleslowell

A frustrated singleton has this week announced her plan to hang up her hat on finding a relationship for good - and explained why.

Joules Lowell aired her long-running grievances in a video posted online last month, detailing the reason she had given up on pursuing romantic endeavours.

Titled, "reasons I'll be single for a long time/forever", her viral TikTok has resonated with thousands of people across the globe.

Listing a thread of common male dating behaviours, she detailed why she had come to a firm stance on not buckling at the knees for a partner she would ultimately end up having to "mother".

"This is probably reason number 500,000 of why I'm going to be single for the rest of my life," she told viewers.

"I don't want to do anything for you. I don't want to cook for you, I don't want to clean for you, I don't want to be your secretary and set your appointments and chase you around," she began. "I don't want to pick up your socks for you.

"I don't want to be one of those people who come on TikTok and makes 'funny videos' about how you can't do anything for yourself. F*** that."

Lowell argued it had become near impossible to find a "fully functioning" male adult.

"It has been proven time and again that men are the ones who benefit from marriage and relationships, because we [women] get in them, and we do everything, and they just get to sit back and receive everything from us," she said.

"As a treat they might do something for our birthday, or for mother's day," she continued.

"Men have unconscionable permission to plainly exist in relationships and receive.

"When I come home after a long day, I don't want to cook either. Why can't we flip a coin to see who cooks or if we order food? Why can't you pick up after yourself?

"Why can't you set your own appointments? Why do I have to be your secretary?

"I'm not working for you. I have gotten so lazy, I'm not doing anything."

She argued a popular response from men to her resistance was proof they only wanted to enter relationships for the pure sake of having women take care of them.

"There are men who will say, 'Well, what are you good for?', but you're proving my point," she added. "You just want to be with somebody so they will do everything for you."

Lowell said it seemed "unreasonable" to expect partners to bring the same to a relationship that she did, adding she didn't even want a pet because a plant was a big enough responsibility.