A US woman has resigned from her job as a result of some shocking text messages from her boss. Photo / TikTok @abigaylecanterbury

A US woman who claims she was "fat-shamed" by her employer for wearing a crop top has quit her job after she was told to "cover" her stomach.

Abigayle Canterbury, 22, has shared the text messages she received from her boss asking her to "dress nicer" – stating none of her "thinner" colleagues received the same feedback over their choice in attire.

But after being "dress-coded" the woman – who lives in Alabama – decided to leave her position because she believes the scolding was nothing to do with her outfit being inappropriate, but actually because she is "plus-size".

"I got dress-coded at this job that does not have a dress code," she alleges in a now-viral video.

"I've never gone into one of the locations and seen a bigger girl working – it's always been very small, petite girls and they've always worn whatever they've wanted."

Canterbury stated the relaxed attitude was a drawcard for her when she first took the role at the store selling tobacco goods.

"I was under the impression that I could wear a crop top with some jeans and that's not a big deal. It's supposed to be a really laid-back environment," she said.

The messages instructed her to "dress nicer" and "cover the stomach'" Photo / TikTok @abigaylecanterbury

However, the TikTok user said she was only working at the shop for a few weeks when she received the unexpected text about her outfit from a manager.

According to the text message, the business owner came in and reported Canterbury needed to "dress nicer" and "cover her stomach".

After Canterbury asked for clarification and what exactly they meant, the manager replied: "Just cover all your body, that's what he means."

Initially, she adhered to the request, but after arriving at work the next day and asking around her co-workers, she discovered she was the only person to receive the feedback.

As a result, Canterbury said she felt "singled out" by her employer.

"That s*** really caught me off-guard and hurt my feelings," she said, adding as a result, she had decided to quit.

Many social media users were quick to commend Canterbury over the move, alleging the behaviour was "discrimination".

"He's literally body-shaming you. They didn't care about what the others were dressed like but they care about your outfits," one wrote.

"I'm glad you decided to quit for the simple fact of principle," another said.