One woman has revealed what happened when she found out her boyfriend cheated on her.

Taking to TikTok the woman revealed to users that after she found out her boyfriend cheated on her she got the ultimate payback by making him pay for her nose job.

Inspired by an already viral video from the user "itslilrockyy" which said, "When you catch him cheating and he asks, 'What can I do to fix this?'" to the sound that sings the commonly heard pin pad prompt "insert cash or select payment type", the woman said "I legit think my for you page is playing with me because I did this when I got cheated on."

She went on to say, "I told the guy I would continue to see him but he would have to pay for my nose job that I really wanted because he caused me to have insecurities," adding, "And also I didn't want my time to be wasted because what if he cheats on me again."

Her post has had over 2.1 million views and 490,800 comments from many users who were supportive of her actions and some who had even been in similar situations.

"Never wanted to get cheated on so bad," commented one viewer.

"Girl that is so smart," one said while another commented, "I made him drop $6000 on my lipo then dipped".

"Lmao I did the same thing! I told him he owes me $2000 for his collateral damage he caused me," said another.

However, despite the woman's partner spending his money on her surgery, she revealed he was unfaithful yet again, "And he ended up cheating on me again so … Was it worth it? Yeah it was," she said.

New.com.au has reported a rhinoplasty – commonly known as a nose job – ranges from AU$6000 (NZ$6627) to $20,000 ($22,092) in Australia.