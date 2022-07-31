The woman who was on a safari, said she "had to wear a neck brace for the next few days". Video / @montserratcox

When you propose to your loved one you hope the moment will create amazing memories that last a lifetime.

So when one eager groom-to-be took his future wife on a safari to pop the question, he thought he had pulled off one of the best moments of their lives.

But his surprise took an unfortunate turn just seconds after asking the question, with his partner suffering a serious injury in bizarre circumstances.

While on a giraffe encounter, he got down on one knee. Beaming with pride she can be seen nodding and smiling.

What should have been one couple's happy moment quickly took a turn when a giraffe ambushed the bride-to-be seconds after her boyfriend dropped down on one knee. Photo / montserratcox / TikTok

It made what they thought was the perfect proposal with a giraffe in shot for the special moment.

But things went pear-shaped when a giraffe got too close to the couple and accidentally headbutted the bride while swinging its head.

The headbutt sent her head flying back and arms up in the air as the giraffe turned its neck to look in the other direction.

The happy couple's engagement took a surprise turn when a giraffe headbutted the bride-to-be. Photo / montserratcox / TikTok

The accidental headbutt caused enough damage to require the happy future bride to wear a neck brace the following day.

To make matters worse, the incident was caught on camera.

Despite her injuries, she described the surprise as "the best proposal ever".

She also told concerned commenters: "It hurt for a couple days, but I was so happy I didn't notice."

Some viewers joked that the giraffe's action were a sign not to marry her partner.

"Maybe she knows something you don't and was clearly stopping you," one person wrote.

However, she set the record straight saying it will make for a great story to tell their friends and family.

"It's not a sign of anything. We've been very happy for 7 years. The giraffe was just being a giraffe," the animal lover said.

Another commenter said "that would be the best day of my life", to which she replied: "It totally was! Giraffe-smack and all."