Millions have been warned after a woman shared her scary experience with a massive protrusion on the side of her neck. Photos / TikTok

A young woman is warning people to “get your lumps checked” after a giant cyst appeared on the side of her neck.

Last month, Holly Radford realised that a bump she initially deemed harmless and barely noticeable was getting bigger and bigger. In just a matter of days, the once-small bump had become an enormous protrusion.

Radford had the lump assessed by a medical professional and it turned out to be a benign brachial cyst that could have been there her whole life.

She posted a video on TikTok showcasing the cyst which has now been viewed by more than seven million people.

“Major slay (get ur lumps checked),” she wrote in her caption.

Radford detailed the experience, revealing that it had not been that size all along. In fact, the cyst “literally grew this big within 2/3 days”.

“It’s a cyst that’s been there probably my whole life but only just got big this year,” she shared.

Branchial cysts are not cancerous and, while they are present at birth, they can appear visibly at any time in your life.

Most healthcare professionals would recommend getting the lump removed, which is what Radford did.

Her video acted as a much-needed caution to viewers, with one revealing she too had a lump of her own.

“I literally have a little one that comes and goes. OMG actually crying right now,” she wrote.

Many others on the social media platform admitted to having cysts in a similar area removed.

“I went through the exact surgery to get a mass removed. It only goes up from here,” one said.

“I had one exactly the same! Got it removed three years ago,” another said.

One TikTok user said they were “having the same surgery done on Monday”.

“I also have one that’s just started to be a problem,” another revealed.

Radford posted photos of herself after making a full recovery post-surgery, showing only a small scar where the extraordinary bulge once was.







