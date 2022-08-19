The nurse could tell that she was upset, so she ordered the husband out of the room. Photo / Getty Images

The nurse could tell that she was upset, so she ordered the husband out of the room. Photo / Getty Images

A new mum has opened up about having to kick her own husband out of the delivery room after he wouldn't stop making noisy phone calls.

The woman, who was in labour for 26 hours, "was in a lot of pain" and wanted support from her husband.

But instead of receiving help, her husband made things even more stressful by playing games and making loud calls to his friends who were away on a "boys' trip" together.

She asked him to "please hang up", but he would call back 10 minutes later wanting to hear more about the trip.

After calling back he apologised about hanging up, blaming it on his "nagging" wife in labour.

Now her husband is furious with her. Taking to social media, the new mum said she told him to chat to his friends out of the delivery room so she could be "in pain in peace".

But things continued to get worse.

The nurse could tell that she was upset, so she ordered the husband out of the room. Photo / Getty Images

"He was like 'alright fine baby I'll just call them back later' so I had about 20 mins of peace until his mum FaceTimed him where he proceeded to put me in the video call.

"His mum makes a comment about how she remembers when she was in labour with him and that she still did herself up. She even claimed she looked so good the doctor even was flirting with her.

"I was holding back everything inside me to not say something as I didn't want to disrespect my mother-in-law but at the same time she sometimes just makes the stupidest comments at the worst times and at this moment I could not stand talking to her."

After sensing the wife was extremely frustrated while in immense pain, the nurse asked if there was anything she could do.

She told the nurse she just "really wanted to be alone" and the nurse kicked the husband out of the delivery room.

It meant he missed the birth of their first-born daughter.

He's now refused to visit her after the birth, while her mother-in-law has blasted her as a "bad wife". She now begun to wonder whether or not she made the right choice, turning to social media for some words of wisdom.

One person commented: "I absolutely love and adore my partner, and he is literally only green flags. I'm pregnant and if he did even one of the things on this list while I was actively in labour I would get my friends to pack my s*** up and never come home to him. This is disgusting behaviour."

Another advised: "You didn't 'kick him out'. The nurse did because she was concerned for your health and the health of your baby. He chose to leave the hospital. He chose to boycott the hospital. He chose to be an a****** in the delivery room by not being there for you and for FaceTiming with his mum who started to make everything about her (who does that?).

"Yes, it's boring watching your wife suffer through labour pains, but the answer isn't to act like a two-year-old and play with your phone. If it was boring for him, can't he guess what it was like for you? You were bored, in pain, and concerned about your baby. He has regrets because he messed up. Now he's trying to blame you. I'm sure that you have some regrets now too, like why are you with this jerk?"