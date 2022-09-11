Dani wasn't impressed with her husband's actions. Photo / TikTok / @daniandblake

A man who went viral for watching the NRL on a phone during his wedding reception has done it again – this time at his brother-in-law's special day.

TikTok stars Dani and Blake Russell tied the knot two years ago and, on their one year anniversary, Dani shared a clip of her husband watching the footy at their wedding.

The clip went viral, picking up media attention around the world.

Now, Blake has been busted watching the football once again during a special moment, which Dani caught on film.

Taking to the popular video app, Dani shared the memory with the voice over "I still can't believe my husband did that at our wedding".

The clip showed a phone perched next to the tiered wedding cake with Blake secretly watching a Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks match.

The video then cut to the current day, with Dani saying she wish she could have said things had changed.

She looked less than impressed with her husband, before showing him hunched over the table watching sport on his phone once again.

In less than 24 hours, the new video has received more than 80,000 views.

Social media users were left in stitches at it happening once again, with some urging Dani, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, to give Blake some slack as it's finals season.

But some were firmly in Dani's camp.

"Dani …. The footy is on!!! No breaks," one person commented on the clip.

Another added: "He's a keeper old Blake."

One said: "Bloody Blake can't you just have 20 minutes without the footy."

"I mean ya can never take footy away from man but when it's finals Dani there's no stopping," another said.

One simply said: "I mean it's finals footy so I get it!"

The couple are popular on TikTok for their "Oi Dani" videos, where Blake calls to his wife and she responds with witty comebacks.