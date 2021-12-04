Woman finds out she's pregnant 50 minutes before giving birth

Hannah thought there was no way she could be pregnant as she had been taking the pill. Photo / TikTok / @h.anviolet

A young mum has opened up about how she gave birth just 50 minutes after finding out she was pregnant, in a case she deems a miracle.

Hannah Violet took to social media to lift the lid on the unexpected surprise birth of her daughter.

The now 23-year-old was shocked to discover she was pregnant after being on the pill for a lengthy period of time and was still only in size six clothing.

She said: "Me: There's no chance of me getting pregnant cause I'm on the pill.

"Also me: Doesn't know I'm pregnant until 50 minutes before I give birth."

Violet explained she woke up one morning with severe pain in her stomach and back and was rushed to hospital thinking she had appendicitis.

Minutes later her waters broke.

She had no idea she was pregnant, had been using contraception during sex and was on the pill.

The UK mum said: "Me waking up one morning in a lot of pain in my stomach and back, thinking I'm constipated.

"My dad then finding me on the toilet and my mum telling him to call 111 [a UK phone line for urgent medical advice]. They tell us on the phone that it could be appendicitis and that an ambulance was on its way.

"They then call back and say no ambulances are available and that my dad has to take me to A&E."

It then became apparent she was in labour.

The now 23-year-old found out she was pregnant 50 minutes before giving birth. Photo / TikTok / @h.anviolet

"We get to the hospital and they want to take blood, but I'm in too much pain to stay still for them to get a needle in, two seconds later my waters break and they tell me I'm in labour.

"They took my parents into a room to tell them that they're about to be grandparents. Me then asking for my mum to be with and my dad stays in the room with tea and biscuits while he calls my brother.

"They then get midwives to come from the other side of the hospital, I give birth to a baby girl 50 minutes [later].

"They then tell me that we have to be transferred to another hospital in separate ambulances and that I can go in my dad's car after giving birth. I'm now a single mum to a healthy three-year-old."

Others came forward to share their similar experiences.

"Same with me except it was 27 weeks same contraception."

And another said: "I found out at 34 weeks and was on the same pill! My daughter will be seven in May!"