Woman eats her body weight in snake lollies every couple of months

"Snake Lady Kylie" is addicted to jelly snakes and her cravings are so strong that she has a chest full of the lollies in her house.

Kylie recently went on A Current Affairs in Australia, where she shared her odd addiction and viewers learnt the extreme nature of her love for lolly snakes.

"I'm in heaven. I'm salivating looking at it," Kylie said on the programme when confronted with a kitchen counter covered in lolly snakes.

Kylie is so obsessed with lolly snakes she has a chest full of them in her house. Photo / YouTube

The show even brought a hypnotherapist on air to help cure her.

After a decade of being addicted to the reptile sweet, Kylie realised the effects her habit is having on her health and bank account.

A 520-gram pack of Allens Snakes contains 20 servings of snakes, with each serving delivering 11 grams of sugar.

Kylie consumes her entire body weight in sugar every few months from her addiction to lolly snakes. Photo / YouTube

However, lolly snakes aren't the only sugary addiction she has, Kylie is also addicted to the energy drink Mother.

Kylie consumes 64 kilos of sugar from snakes and Mother energy drinks every four months.

Consuming too much sugar can cause short- and long-term health problems, including tiredness, weight gain, heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Kylie says her favourite flavour is orange. Photo / YouTube

"I am just so weak. I can not put down a can of drink. I feel like I am letting so many people down just because I don't have the fortitude to just say no, no more."

To break Kylie's habit, A Current Affair brought on hypnotherapist Mark Stephens.

Stephens claimed Kylie's addiction could be cured in just three minutes.

Kylie turned to hypnotherapist Mark Stephens to try and break her sugary habit. Photo / YouTube

Using a technique in which Kylie looked at a photo of herself holding a piece of fruit, Stephens was able to rewire her cravings towards a much healthier option.

Somehow it worked, and when Stephens held a large bowl of snakes in front of Kylie, she was visibly revolted.

Surprisingly the hypnotherapy worked a charm and kicked Kylie's habit to the curb. Photo / YouTube

Host Leila McKinnon informed Pedestrian TV it's been a week since filming and Kylie still hasn't had the urge to eat another snake.