Woman disappointed with online wedding dress that looked nothing like pictures

It's always a bit of a gamble when you buy clothes online. Photo / Facebook

The pictures online were very different to what this bride-to-be expected when she received the package in the mail.

Meaghan Taylor thought she found a bargain when she saw the wedding dress by Wish advertised for $100.

The dress was supposed to be an elegant laced ball gown.

But Ms Taylor was "blown away" when she received the delivery that looked nothing like what the pictures depicted.

Ms Taylor posted photo of herself in the dress on Facebook with the caption: "My face tells exactly how I'm feeling."

"It looked nothing like the photo when I ordered it," she told the Daily Star.

"I was pretty heartbroken, but I couldn't help but laugh."

Despite finding the funny side, she demanded a refund as the dress had "ruined" her wedding.

She said she is still on a mission to find a new dress before the big day.