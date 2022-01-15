Emmy caught her best friend red-handed. Photo / TikTok

A woman has taken to TikTok to share the moment she found her best friend messaging her own boyfriend.

Emmy was spending time with her best friend when she noticed a familiar name on the friend's phone. It turned out to be her boyfriend.

In the video, which has had more than 2.5 million views in just one week, she said she had long suspected her best friend had been secretly using Snapchat to exchange messages with her boyfriend.

When her best friend saw that Emmy had rolled over in bed and was using her phone, she immediately began sending Snapchat messages to her boyfriend. Little did she know, Emmy was watching her and filming what her friend was doing on her phone.

She managed to capture footage of her friend messaging her boyfriend behind her back, literally.

"She's snapping my boyfriend," she wrote with the video.

TikTok users expressed their shock at what they described as "disrespect" on her friend's part.

"Drop her please," one TikTok user suggested.

"Politely show her where the door is," someone else said.

Other people said maybe it was not as bad as it looked.

"Is there something wrong to send just face picture in a Snap?" one person asked.