Wine guide: Best NZ chardonnays for a golden autumn weekend

10 minutes to read
By Michael Cooper

The chardonnay grape is the source of some of New Zealand’s top white wines. By Michael Cooper.

From coastal vineyards in the Bay of Islands to elevated, inland sites at Alexandra in Central Otago,

