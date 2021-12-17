William and Kate are 'very upset' by Harry and Meghan estrangement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been supporting each other throughout Harry and Meghan's relocation and resignation. Photo / Getty Images

An insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has told People, Kate has been "very upset" since Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal family.

In the latest issue of People, sources close to William and Kate share how the royal couple have handled the Sussexes' decision to leave the royal family and their ongoing claims against the royal family.

After supporting each other throughout Harry and Meghan's relocation and resignation, a source close to the Cambridges has told People that Kate has been "really, really upset about it all".

Continuing on to say: "Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together. She was upset about it because [William] was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough."

The topic of the Sussexes' is not welcomed by the Duchess with People reporting Kate was quick to change the subject during a school visit after being asked about Meghan and Harry. She said "What else?" and quickly diverted from answering the question of the student.

A friend said despite Kate being upset about the situation, "she's no pushover. She has an inner strength for sure."

Speculation has long been brewing about the brothers' relationship with Christopher Anderson's book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, including the bombshell statement, "William isn't returning Harry's calls".

Anderson said a source told him the brothers' relationship became fractured after Harry told William he was planning to propose. The source stated William saw Meghan as "an opportunist" and urged Harry not to rush into anything.

The book also reported Harry and his father, Prince Charles haven't spoken since Prince Philip's funeral in April this year.

The news comes amid the Queen's announcement that she has cancelled the royal family Christmas party in response to the country's latest Covid-19 case numbers.

Prior to the new variant Omicron drastically increasing Covid-19 case numbers, the Queen was looking forward to hosting a regular Christmas after the pandemic disrupted celebrations.