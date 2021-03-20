Wife's brilliant response to lazy husband who won't help clean

A woman in the UK has hilariously documented a three-day standoff with her husband after going on a housework strike.

The mum, known on Twitter as @MissPotkin, shared a thread of tweets of the escalating cold war with her husband.

"Two days ago, I decided to stop doing the dishes. I make all the dinners and I am tired of having to do all the cleaning too," she said.

"SINCE THEN this pile has appeared and at some point they are going to run out of spoons and cups and plates.

"Who will blink first? Not me."

After her first tweet got more than 87,000 likes, @MissPotkin continued to provide updates, revealing it was now day three and her family had "used the last of the big bowls and they've run out of spoons".

"I can hear their brains ticking. No, family, I will not be loading the dishwasher today," she wrote.

But after initially expressing excitement that her husband, known as Irish, had emptied the bins, the mum sadly revealed she "spoke too soon" as there was still no movement on the dishes.

"Irish has resorted to making tea with the baby's weaning spoon and using the emergency cup," @MissPotkin wrote.

The mum also revealed she had stopped doing the laundry and it was "getting a bit post apocalyptic".

"The piles are everywhere," she tweeted alongside the photographic evidence.

As part of her housework strike @MissPotkin also revealed there was no toilet paper in the downstairs toilet and half the bottles in the shower were actually empty.

In the kitchen there was a pan containing a single sausage that had sat out for two days, which she named "the sausage of death".

But finally there was some movement, with @MissPotkin sharing her husband had "just discovered the joy of scraping rock hard old cereal off a bowl".

Then it was "happening", she tweeted, sharing a photo of her husband loading the dirty dishes into the dishwasher.

However, she celebrated too soon, revealing that instead of being "thrilled" the family could "have cups again" things had taken a "really, really weird" turn.

Two dirty pans had been inexplicably left out on the bench, while the sink was still full of unwashed dishes and resembled a "swamp".

The "sausage of death" had been disposed of but the pan was still sitting, dirty, on the stovetop.

"The dishwasher has been loaded but not switched on — maybe I can switch it on with my mind," she added.

"What is happening?"

But while plenty of women empathised with @MissPotkin's situation — and saw the funny side in her trying to teach her husband a lesson — she was also forced to defend her actions to "judgey f**king Twitter".

"This is a lesson in wanting to be heard and respected and not having to repeat yourself when things slip. We're navigating the day-today in extraordinary times and for me, the past two days have been funnier than anything else," she tweeted.

But soon there were some improvements, with @MissPotkin excitedly revealing that toilet paper had suddenly appeared in the downstairs toilet.

Her husband also finally switched on the dishwasher, revealing he hadn't done it before because he "ran out of time".

Soon her husband was cleaning and @MissPotkin tweeted that it had "happened" and her house was finally tidy again.

"3 days. 3 days of not washing or picking up or tidying," she tweeted.

"You're gonna have good days, bad days, and a lot of f**k it days, but people don't like being taken for granted, especially by the ones they love the most. Period."

Other women were quick to praise her strike, saying they too had done something similar in the past or were now inspired to try their own strike:

