Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why you should buy your berries in the freezer aisle

By Lindsey Bever
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Fresh and frozen berries have similar nutritional value, with frozen sometimes being more nutritious. Photo / 123rf

Fresh and frozen berries have similar nutritional value, with frozen sometimes being more nutritious. Photo / 123rf

Is it true that fresh berries are more nutritious than frozen ones?

The science: Summer is berry season in the United States – the best time to find many fresh berries, including blueberries, blackberries and strawberries.

Many people prefer fresh berries for their yoghurt or cereal, certain recipes or healthy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save