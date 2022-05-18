Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Why you may be cleaning all wrong

6 minutes to read
You can take delight in killing germs, but perhaps not all of them. Photo / Delcan and Co./The New York Times

You can take delight in killing germs, but perhaps not all of them. Photo / Delcan and Co./The New York Times

New York Times
By Melinda Wenner Moyer

One of my first memories is the pungent smell of rubbing alcohol. Every evening, my mother sprayed the kitchen sink and counters with isopropyl alcohol to disinfect them. And no wonder: She had cared for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.