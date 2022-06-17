There is one thing Queen Elizabeth has never done in her 70-year reign. Photo / Getty Images

There is one thing Queen Elizabeth has never done in her 70-year reign. Photo / Getty Images

There is one thing Queen Elizabeth has never done in her 70-year reign.

The 96-year-old Monarch has done a lot in her lifetime. She has travelled to more than 100 countries, lived through a pandemic, owned 30 corgis and become the second-longest reigning monarch in the world but there is one thing she hasn't done and that is complain.

Speaking to People Magazine, royal expert Tracy Borman said, "The very lack of personal drama has arguably been the secret of Elizabeth II's success.

"According to Proverbs: 'The heart of Kings is unknowable'. This is particularly true of Elizabeth II, who throughout her long reign has played her cards very close to her chest," she continued.

"It is no small irony that in this age of mass communication, we have fewer of the Queen's personal opinions and feelings on record than those of her predecessors. We know that she likes horseracing and corgis, spends her summers and Balmoral and her Christmases at Sandringham. But her spoken words are almost entirely the work of others."

Borman who is the author of Crown & Sceptre: A New History of the British Monarchy, claimed the matriarch's tight-lipped approach to public life is due to the motto, "never complain, never explain".

The motto was used by the Queen Mother and is thought to come from the 19th-century British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli. It has since become the royal family's guide when it comes to their public life.

However, it's not a mantra Prince Harry, the Queen's grandson seems to live by after he and his wife, Meghan Markle appeared on Oprah where they gave an explosive interview.

Regardless, the Queen has continued to stay tight-lipped about her opinion on the matter.

The Queen has rarely been seen this year as she continues to battle with ongoing health and mobility issues.

Queen Elizabeth appeared on the Palace balcony during her Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after the Palace released a new rule for the royal who has been suffering from mobility issues since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April last year.

While she's still mentally alert and continuing to carry out virtual engagements, it's now understood the Palace will no longer announce whether she will attend an event in person until the day. It will instead be assumed that Prince Charles, 73, will take her place as he has been doing for quite some time.

The Queen's inner circle and close family members have rallied around her, with her daughter Anne and daughters-in-law Camilla and Sophie keeping a close eye on her.

Disgraced Prince Andrew remains her favourite and a regular visitor, while the Queen increasingly turns to Charles to represent her.