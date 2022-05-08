Tindall has taken on a decidedly more low-key role in the weekend festivities. Photo / Getty Images

Mike Tindall will spend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend cheering on Her Majesty's horses at the Epsom Derby.

The former England rugby pro - who is married to the Queen's eldest granddaughter Zara Phillips - will take a low-key role in the festivities and plans to watch the big race on the penultimate day of the Jubilee weekend.

He told HELLO! magazine: "I'll be cheering on her horses at the Epsom Derby."

"The Queen is so passionate about it, but so far it's the only race none of her horses have won. How great would it be if one did in her Platinum Jubilee year?"

Tindall is going to be touring his podcast The Good, The Bad, The Rugby shortly before the big celebration in June, and he joked he'd love it if Her Majesty would give the show a listen.

He added: "|I hope she does [listen] but imagine not. I have the utmost respect for the Queen. Our tour ends shortly before her Platinum Jubilee weekend, so this will probably be brought up at some stage."

Tindall and his wife - whose parents are Anne, Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips - tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to three children, Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, who was born last year.

The former sports star admits Mia enjoyed spending the day with the rest of the royals at the annual Easter service last month - and she was fascinated to be sat near Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tindall admits the youngster even asked her parents: "Where's Donald Trump?"

He added of the day: "She enjoyed the day because it gave her the chance to catch up with her cousins."