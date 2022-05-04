Tina Brown has claimed Meghan Markle didn't understand the "humdrum assignments" Princess Diana did. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle didn't understand why Princess Diana had to "work like a dog".

The Duchess of Sussex is being accused of not understanding her role in the royal family when she and Prince Harry got married.

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, appeared on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss the book when she made the bold claim that the duchess "didn't understand her role" when she joined the royal family and believed she could follow in the same path of Diana.

The Daily Mail has reported Brown went on to say the duchess did not recognise the "great deal of very humdrum assignments" the beloved princess undertook.

"'She didn't like it at all. She found the whole representational job of suppressing your own views and representing the monarchy, for her [it] was just an anathema.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry she didn't realise what would be expected of her claims Tina Brown. Photo / Getty Images

"It's not how she viewed her role, the world, she did not understand the point of it and for her, yes she was a great success, but it was not something she wanted to do.

"I think that was her fundamental sense of misunderstanding of what was going to happen when she joined the royal family - she saw the palaces and Diana as this global humanitarian superstar, but forgot that for 16 or 17 years Diana worked like a dog within the royal family doing a great deal of very humdrum assignments."

Brown said, "It was her charisma she brought to the job that made her so extraordinarily special.'"

Brown went on to admirably discuss the princess' role in the family and how she was an "agent of change" before leaving the Firm due to the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

"Actually Diana was always a change agent within.

"She didn't leave the royal family because she said 'I'm out', she got divorced. Her husband wasn't in love with her, that was the agony for her".

Brown described Princess Diana as an "agent of change". Photo / Getty Images

Brown's book has also shed light on the former Suits star's reputation among luxury brands with Brown claiming the duchess was "hungry for luxury freebies even after joining the royal family" and "thought they needed her more than she needed them".

"She won a reputation among the marketers of luxury brands of being warmly interested in receiving bags of designer swag."

Brown then claimed Meghan Markle wanted "leading lady" status in the UK and once she claimed the royal title she still tried to secure freebies from luxury brands.