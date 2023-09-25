Why Kiwi woman will never work Aussie FIFO job again after joining OnlyFans

Kiwi OnlyFans model Kenzie Greaves left FIFO work behind this year after realosing she could make more online. Photo / KenzieGreavess / Instagram / TikTok

A Kiwi woman who left New Zealand to become a FIFO worker in Perth has revealed why she will never again work in the enticing industry many Kiwis are attracted to.

Kenzie Greaves moved to Australia in search of a better-paying job to offset the cost of living crisis back home and quickly found herself in the mines.

It’s an industry that sees swarms of Kiwis cross the ditch with the promise of healthy wages, but Greaves has opened up saying she had the opposite experience.

“The pay for FIFO was so bad, everybody raves about how good it is but it’s s**t,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“It depends on what role you are in and how long you’ve been there, but it’s not as much as people think. It’s very over-glamourised.”

The 24-year-old had been doing OnlyFans as a side hustle but soon found the money was so much better than the FIFO job she was doing, admitting she made more doing X-rated content part-time than her full-time hours in the mines.

Greaves said she made on average $1500 a week in her FIFO job that saw her working 90 hours one week before having a one-week break. Photo / Kenzie Greaves / TikTok

Greaves revealed she earned around $1500 a week working 90 hours in her one week on, one week off role.

Now, she admits she’ll never go back after raking in 10 times the amount per week on average from OnlyFans subscriptions and other content she films.

Despite previously working in male-dominated industries before, one of her biggest adjustments when in her FIFO role was that the majority of her colleagues already knew who she was because of her OnlyFans work.

She told Daily Mail Australia it “only took three days” before people were showing it around.

Despite being confronted about her adult-rated work, she continued to push through her FIFO job.

“I’ve worked in male-dominated industries my entire life so it didn’t really bother me to be honest. I just own it,” Greaves said.

“I’m making so much more money doing [OnlyFans] so I just was like, ‘Okay cool, well you guys are the ones paying my bills if you’re subscribing so go for it, show it around.’”

She worked non-stop during her week in the mines and the week she wasn’t she was bulking filming content for her OnlyFans.

Kenzie Greaves is currently making $15,000 a week on average doing OnlyFans. Photo / Kenzie Greaves / Instagram

In one video she even wore her FIFO work uniform which turned out to be “a big hit”.

She eventually left after making enough on her OnlyFans which she admitted led to her workmates and bosses “hating” her.

However, that soon changed when they all subscribed to her page.

The 24-year-old said Doing OnlyFans full-time has made her much happier than any job she’s ever had in New Zealand or Australia.







