Why it’s time to give low-rise jeans a chance

Julia Fox's triple denim look featuring super low-rise jeans went viral earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images

*This story contains carefully curated selections from our lifestyle team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission.

Yes, I know what you’re thinking.

The phrase “low-rise jeans” probably conjures up images from the late 90s and noughties we’d all rather forget - hip-hugging pants paired with jandals, braided belts, visible G-strings - you get the picture.

But just like everything else from that era, the low-rise jean is making a comeback. And like every trend that comes back, those wearing them today are putting their own twist on the controversial cut.

It’s the pair of pants that gave rise (pardon the pun) to the notorious phrase “muffin top”, but by 2022, we’ve realised that having a stomach is normal, so why should you hide it? Don’t let your jeans hold you back - you no longer have to be a young Keira Knightley or Britney Spears to pull these off.

Low-rise pants are on every runway, and while you may prefer to hide inside your ultra high-rise super skinnies (you do you!), it’s worth taking another look at this trend.

In 2022, we’re seeing them in every colour and wash, paired with structured corset tops, cropped tees or sweaters to show off the hips, and even oversized shirts and blazers.

So, we’ve rounded up seven of the best pairs for you to try.

Everyday neutral

As we transition from spring to summer, a neutral pair of pants is on everyone’s list of essentials. This crisp white pair is a great place to start navigating the world of low-rise pants and will go with absolutely everything.

Neon Hart Jaylee Low Rise Pants White. Photo / The Market NZ

Neon Hart Jaylee Low Rise Pants White - $99.95

The Jean Z

The Gen Zs were some of the first to start wearing low-rise jeans again - but as always, they’ve put their own twist on a classic. This pair, with a hole in one leg and a funky print, is a fun option.

Cotton On Low Rise Straight Jean Blue. Photo / The Market NZ

Cotton On Low Rise Straight Jean Blue - $59.99

Pop of colour

Who says denim has to be blue or black? While you may be getting flashbacks to the circa 2012 skinny jeans which came in every shade of the pastel rainbow, don’t worry - they’ve had a refresh for 2022.

Insight Syd Cord Low Rise Bootleg Jeans Acid Yellow. Photo / The Market NZ

Insight Syd Cord Low Rise Bootleg Jeans Acid Yellow - $119.95

The true blue

Trends come and go, but a classic pair of blue jeans will always be in style. This low-rise pair of straight leg jeans is the perfect staple to add to your wardrobe.

ABRAND A 99 Low Rise Straight Jeans Katie Organic Blue. Photo / The Market NZ

ABRAND A 99 Low Rise Straight Jeans Katie Organic Blue - $140.00

Pretty in pastel

Pink jeans? The answer is yes, obviously.

Cotton On Low Rise Straight Jean Pink. Photo / The Market NZ

Cotton On Low Rise Straight Jean Pink - $59.99

The ultimate black jean

Black jeans might just be the most versatile pair of pants in your closet - add this relaxed pair to your “jeans and a nice top” rotation this summer.

Neuw Mia Low Rise Straight Jeans Black Earth. Photo / The Market NZ

Neuw Mia Low Rise Straight Jeans Black Earth - $190.00

The statement pant

Life is too short to be boring.

Insight Hypnotise Low Rise Bootcut Pants. Photo / The Market NZ

Insight Hypnotise Low Rise Bootcut Pants - $119.95




























