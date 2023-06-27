Gen Zs are taking to TikTok to document themselves quitting their jobs. Photo / Getty Images

Gen Zs are known for their unique takes on every trend that comes around - and the “great resignation” is no exception.

“Quiet quitting” is making all the headlines, but among the younger generation a new resignation trend is taking off online - #QuitTok, where employees “live quit” their jobs on social media.

The trend has over 50 million views on the video sharing platform as countless Gen Zs and millennials share their resignation process online, in real-time or retrospectively.

The moment the trend began might have been at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a video of a McDonald’s worker in the UK quit their job in the middle of their shift.

Some of these TikToks show people quitting on a phone or Zoom call with their managers or pressing send on a resignation email. Most of them are humorous, but others show the complicated emotions that can come with quitting your job.

One woman named Darby, based in the US, quit her job amid tears during a Zoom call and then shared it on TikTok. It’s now one of the most viewed #QuitToks, with over 13 million views.

But what’s driving this trend?

Therapist Tess Brigham told Shona Hendley, writing for news.com.au, that social media is where this generation have most of their experiences.

“If you grow up used to recording and sharing things, why wouldn’t you share these larger, more significant moments in time?” she pointed out.

They’ve also grown up watching their parents and grandparents experience burnout from work, and don’t want to follow in those footsteps. In 2023, Gen Z want work-life balance, flexible work, better pay and to work for someone who cares about their mental health and wellbeing.

Christina Zumbo, who used to work for the Australian government, shared her resignation email on TikTok in 2021 and told news.com.au she did it because “it simply isn’t talked about enough.

“So many people who hate their jobs feel trapped in them, and then pretend like they are loving their jobs to their circle because not enjoying your job (which in many cases is so linked to your identity, as it is what you do with the majority of your time) – can sometimes (make you) feel like a failure or that you are lost without direction – and that’s really scary.”

The caption on her video sums up the emotional side of resigning, saying “WHY IS THIS SO HARD? It’s okay to leave things that don’t make you happy, in fact – you are probably going to be better off than staying in that comfort bubble that you aren’t growing in.

“As an anxious people-pleaser, I’ve never been able to see it that way. But today, I chose to put myself first. No more quiet quitting over here … it’s my life and I want to be the main character instead of watching it play out from afar without a say.”

Zumbo said the fact that her video resonated with others in a similar position validated her choice to share it. But she revealed to the outlet that not everyone in her life was on board with her decision, saying, “Some people - like my parents - were worried how future employers might view this, but that wasn’t a concern for me whatsoever.

“Taking action and making a big life decision like leaving a workplace is incredibly scary but very freeing. I’m glad I shared this vulnerability online and will continue to do so,” she said.

Australian HR Institute chief Sarah McCann-Bartlett told the outlet that people should still consider that potential employers might see what they’re posting online.

“We do need to remember that recruiters and employers will often search social media to see the content that candidates have posted,” she said.

“If you have posted negative comments about a previous employer or role, that might negatively affect your job prospects.”