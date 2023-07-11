The Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon on day two of the 2023 tennis championships. Photo / AP

It’s no secret the Princess of Wales is a keen Wimbledon fan, but it has been revealed she was once forced to miss a game.

In 2013 the mother of three was all set to attend the men’s singles final in which British star Andy Murray was competing, when she was suddenly told by her doctor she was advised against that decision.

Speaking to BBC for their documentary, Our Wimbledon, Kate explained the reason why, saying she was pregnant with Prince George and mere weeks away from giving birth, which meant her doctor advised her to miss the match.

“I was very heavily pregnant with George, so I wasn’t able to turn up,” the princess told documentary host Sue Barker at the time. “But you had a great excuse!” Barker replied with Kate quickly disagreeing.

“I know, but even still. I was sort of, ‘Maybe I could go,’ but the doctors were like, ‘No.’ I wrote to [Murray] afterward saying sorry for not being there but huge congratulations,” the senior royal replied according to the Daily Mirror.

Kate and William with baby George in 2013. Photo / AP

The match ended up being a highlight at the Grand Slam championship that year with Murray taking out the win and marking the first time a British man had won Wimbledon since Fred Perry’s 1936 win.

Despite missing out on the history-making moment, Kate and Prince William were in luck three years later when they sat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in 2016 and saw the tennis legend take out his then third Grand Slam.

It comes after Kate starred in a behind-the-scenes film for the tennis tournament’s YouTube channel about this year’s carefully selected ball boys and girls, with Kate finding herself in trouble.

Starring alongside tennis champion Roger Federer, the 41-year-old princess was standing courtside with a friendly ball girl as the retired tennis legend played and caught a stray ball as it headed out of bounds.

The catch appeared impressive and earned a “good catch” from ball girl Mollie but it didn’t win over Federer who quickly called out the princess for her seeming lack of tennis knowledge. “Are you allowed to do that? In Australia, they would catch it, but in Wimbledon they don’t,” he cheekily quipped.

Unsure of whether she had made a mistake, Kate turned to Mollie asking whether she was allowed to catch it and the ball girl explained: “You are not meant to catch it. You are meant to let it bounce and then get it, but good catch.”

However, despite making the mistake, Kate went on to impress the tennis star with her skills and beat Federer with a cracking shot during a friendly match. “I think it was on the line. Amazing,” Federer, also 41, congratulated his royal opponent.

The two have been friends for years with the tennis legend even teaching Prince George how to play tennis.



