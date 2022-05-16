Is Gayford the stylist behind the PM's signature look? Photo / AP

Is Gayford the stylist behind the PM's signature look? Photo / AP

The Prime Minister's fiance Clarke Gayford is a man of mystery to many.

But has his true identity finally been revealed? A UK news outlet seems to think so.

The Daily Mail called Gayford Jacinda Ardern's "hairdresser fiance" in the headline of a story about the TV host's Covid-19 diagnosis.

Gayford shared a screenshot of the headlines to his Instagram account last night, writing, "Freedom day and symptom free, which is a world away from when the Covid fever hit me so bad I somehow forgot I am a hairdresser".

He also added a few humorous hashtags, including, "Hair by Clarke", "Maybe he's born with it, maybe it's Covid", and "just a perm thanks".

So is it Gayford who is responsible for Ardern's signature hairstyle? Does he spend his days behind the barber's chair styling the hair of Wellington's elite?

The reports of his hairdressing have in fact been greatly exaggerated. Gayford is still, in fact, the TV host presenting Fish of the Day.

It's not yet clear why overseas media think Gayford has traded in his camera and fishing rod for scissors and shampoo.

Since Gayford came down with Covid, Ardern has also tested positive and is isolating at home at Premier House.

She went into home isolation after Gayford tested positive for Covid-19.

Ardern broke the news on social media last week with a post of a card her daughter Neve had made for Mother's Day.

She said Gayford "woke up feeling a bit average and has tested positive ... so we have 7 days of family time ahead of us!"

On Saturday it was revealed that Ardern had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ardern was experiencing moderate symptoms, her office said.