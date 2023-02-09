It has been revealed that the King wants his son Harry at his coronation in May. Photo / AP

It has been revealed that the King wants his son Harry at his coronation in May. Photo / AP

King Charles has given royal fans a laugh during his latest walk about.

While taking a walk around the University of East London, where he greeted students, the King was hit with an awkward question about his son, Prince Harry.

A person in the crowd called out, “Can you bring back Harry?” However, it seems Charles didn’t hear the question clearly and shot back “who?”.

The Sun reported that when the 74-year-old monarch finally realised what the person said he and the crowd full of students and faculty burst into laughter.

Charles visited the university this week as part of its 125th year anniversary which conveniently coincided with the opening of its new frontline medical teaching hub in London.

The King’s awkward moment comes after People Magazine revealed Charles wants his youngest son at his coronation in May.

At the University of East London, The King opened the new Hospital & Primary Care Training Hub, which will train future generations of NHS professionals.



Read more about His Majesty’s time in East London today ⬇️https://t.co/wzmdLpZvPb pic.twitter.com/E4XSUn5Heo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 8, 2023

The magazine reported a source close to the royal family said, “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family,”

Adding, “If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Following the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, many have speculated he and his wife, Meghan Markle, will not be invited to the coronation as Harry made multiple damaging claims against his family including the recollection of a physical fight between him and Prince William.

Other shock claims took aim at his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, whom he accused of leaking stories to the media and “playing the long game” to secure her position in the royal family.

While the claims have not been addressed directly by members of the family, sources have revealed peace talks could be on the cards in the coming months.

It’s something Harry could welcome as he said during his interview with Tom Bradby, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”