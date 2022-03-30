White Island volcano survivor Stephanie Browitt shared photos revealing dramatic improvements to her back after undergoing a series of skin grafts. Video / 60 minutes / Stephanie Browitt

A young Australian woman who survived the 2019 Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption – which claimed the lives of her dad and younger sister – has paid an emotional tribute to her mother.

Melbourne's Stephanie Browitt, 25, her 21-year-old sister Krystal, and their father Paul had been on the Ovation of the Seas when it stopped at Tauranga and some passengers were taken out to the island on December 9.

They were among 47 people there, touring the island, when the volcano erupted – killing 22 people, including 14 Australians, and badly injuring the other 25.

Browitt, who spent six months in hospital after suffering burns to 70 per cent of her body, has been open about her journey to recovery on social media.

This week, she paid tribute to her mum in an emotional TikTok, thanking her for all of her support during her recovery.

Browitt, who suffered burns to 70 per cent of her body, paid tribute to her mum in a recent video, thanking her for being by her side during her recovery. Photo / Stephanie Browitt

The video showed photos of different stages of her recovery process, along with footage of her and her mum together.

Captions on the video read: "To the person who was by my side for all of it. Some people are lucky enough to have a best friend, I am even luckier, I have my mum."

Browitt also posted a message along with the video, which read: "She stayed by my side every single day, she cried when I cried & helped me through the pain. I love you mum."

The young Melbourne woman is still recovering from her injuries and shared snippets of her life with her 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

In January this year, she uploaded a video revealing the insulting question she is still regularly asked by strangers: Why she, her family and the other victims "couldn't jump in the water if it's an island" when the volcano erupted.

The red circle shows where Stephanie and her family were standing before the eruption. Photo / Stephanie Browitt

"Well as you can see, that's us, circled, on the island that day, at 2.10pm. And the walls are extremely high up, and we are only surrounded by rock. We're nowhere near the jetty, and nowhere near the ocean. We are as inland as you can get and under 140 metres from the crater," she explained, alongside an image of where the family had been standing before the eruption.

"So my family and I were at the back of that line, and it was only about a two minute walk, we had only just started walking back to the jetty. This is the same camera only 40 seconds to a minute apart, and as you can see the island was already engulfed in ash and dust.

"So we were never, ever, ever going to make it to water. There was literally no chance for the group of 21 people I was with."

Browitt marked the second anniversary of the disaster late last year, writing it had "ripped" her family apart.

Marie Browitt (left) was the only member of the family to stay on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship. Photo / Instagram

"Today's not only the day I survived the unimaginable, it's the day I lost my dad, Paul, and sister, Krystal. It's the day that they were taken from us," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "My accomplishments mean nothing to me knowing they aren't shared with my sister and dad by my side.

"Every day I question why we couldn't have gone through this extremely hard journey together, why they couldn't be here also."

"So when I think about today, it's filled with very mixed emotions. I'm extremely grateful that I was able to make it back home to my mum, but I'm also heartbroken that only I made it back. We are a family of four, not two.

"My heart hurts when I remember what I felt that day, but it hurts more not knowing what my dad and sister felt, that I wasn't next to them during their last moments."

New Zealand's workplace safety watchdog WorkSafe charged 13 parties – including tour operators and the island's owners – with failings in November 2020. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.