Which supplements are actually worth the money?

Research says that many people have no idea if any supplements actually work, but take them in order to feel they’re “taking control” of their health. Photo / 123rf

Many people take supplements to take control of their health — but they don’t really understand their effects. Which ones are worth our money and which should we avoid?

It’s tempting to reach for the vitamins when we’re feeling tired and run-down, especially when they promise a quick fix for most ailments, from aching joints to digestive issues, menopause symptoms and insomnia. When GP appointments are hard to come by or you’re worried about catching a cold or the flu, supplements claiming to boost our immunity and safeguard our health look very appealing.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that the UK supplements market is booming. According to Mintel, sales grew by 17 per cent between 2017 and 2022, largely because of its increased focus on health following the pandemic. By 2022, the same research found that 38 per cent of Britons were taking vitamins, minerals or other supplements daily. In the same year, the Health Food Manufacturers Association’s Health of the Nation survey revealed that almost half of us (46 per cent) had taken a multi-vitamin pill to support our health and well-being.

For every supplement that promises to help us feel good, there’s another designed to help us look even better. Wellness queen Gwyneth Paltrow sells an array of expensive supplements on her Goop website, including a “Superpowder” designed to help you “drink your way to glowing skin”, alongside a “curated edit” of other formulations that promise to boost metabolism, improve sleep and support gut health. Other premium brands, like Lumity, focus on anti-ageing and skincare benefits and come with ringing endorsements from A-listers, including Kate Moss.

Gwyneth Paltrow sells an array of expensive supplements on her Goop website. Photo / Getty Images

But even though we’re spending increasing amounts of money on supplements, research from the Food Standards Agency found many people have no idea if any supplements actually work, but take them in order to feel they’re “taking control” of their health.

Is it really necessary to take supplements?

“We can get the vast majority of the vitamins and minerals we need from our diet,” says Bridget Benelam, a nutrition scientist at the British Nutrition Foundation. However, Benelam says there are two main exceptions. “The current advice is to take a vitamin D supplement during the winter months, as our main source of vitamin D comes from sunlight on our skin. Some people, including children under 5, the elderly, people with dark skin, those who cover their skin for religious or cultural reasons, and anyone who isn’t able to get outside much during the day, should consider taking a vitamin D supplement all year round. And if you’re planning a pregnancy, it’s advisable to take a folic acid supplement up to the end of the first trimester to reduce the risk of neural tube defects.”

Low energy levels may indicate possible deficiencies in nutrients such as iron, vitamin B12, folate or vitamin D, among others. Photo / 123rf

What are the signs that you need a supplement?

Charlotte Faure Green, a Bant-registered nutritionist, says: “Any noticeable alterations in your health could signal an underlying imbalance that requires attention. For instance, low energy levels may indicate possible deficiencies in nutrients such as iron, B12, folate or vitamin D, among others. It’s crucial to test rather than guess, since symptoms can often mimic other health conditions and excessive intake of some of these nutrients can lead to other issues. So if you have symptoms, check with your doctor first.” Benelam adds: “It would be lovely to have a really obvious marker, but there really isn’t anything specific, as symptoms like tiredness or dry skin can be caused by other things such as stress, poor sleep or dehydration.”

Scientifically backed supplements worth the money

When it comes to proven benefits of taking supplements, Dr Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, admits the evidence is inconclusive. “There is very little clear evidence that they work. There are hints, there are ‘maybe’s, but the benefits aren’t clear.” However, there is one area of research that looks particularly promising. “Scientists are increasingly convinced that taking probiotics can be beneficial — and the people who work on them swear by them,” says Clarke.

To date, research indicates that probiotics could alleviate IBS symptoms such as bloating, pain, diarrhoea and nausea. One study found giving probiotics alongside a course of antibiotics reduced the risk of antibiotic-associated diarrhoea (ADD) by 37 per cent. There’s also increasing evidence that probiotics can help to reduce the risk of traveller’s diarrhoea. Probiotics are also being widely studied for their impact on immunity. One study found that they could reduce the risk of catching a cold or flu by 24 per cent.

Dr Alice Creedon, a post-doctoral research associate with the Diet and Gastrointestinal Health Research Group at King’s College London, confirms: “The immune system and gut are really interlinked, and there’s some evidence that probiotics could decrease your risk of catching a cold. Some strains of probiotics have been seen to have benefits for certain gastrointestinal conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), chronic constipation and traveller’s diarrhoea.”

However, DCreedon warns that if you’re going to spend money on probiotics, it’s vital to read the instructions carefully. “The most important thing is to check the dosage, administration and storage recommendations. Some probiotics need to be kept in the fridge. If they aren’t stored at the correct temperature, the bacteria won’t be viable and you won’t see any benefits.”

Maintaining optimal levels of vitamins throughout the year may better prepare the immune system for the challenges of cold and flu season. Photo / 123rf

What supplements boost immunity

“Supplementary vitamins such as C, D and zinc can potentially benefit the immune system, although they are sometimes viewed as quick solutions, which sadly they are not,” explains Faure Green. “Immunity is a multi-faceted system influenced by biological factors, genetics, social circumstances and mental wellbeing. While certain studies suggest that increasing these nutrients when a virus begins may reduce its duration, maintaining optimal levels throughout the year may better prepare the immune system for the challenges of cold and flu season — or at least give us a fighting chance.”

Supplements worth taking for general wellbeing

“We all have times when we know we’re not eating as well as we should, perhaps because we’re unwell,” says Benelam. “If you’re in that position, it may well be worth taking a multivitamin as that gives you the breadth of vitamins and minerals that your body needs.”

Faure Green adds: “Vitamin D is often associated with bone health, but its numerous other benefits for overall wellbeing are sometimes overlooked. Vitamin D3, a hormone produced when our skin is exposed to sunlight, plays a role in activating the enzyme responsible for brain serotonin production. During the winter months, with limited sunlight exposure, natural production decreases, so it’s recommended to take a vitamin D supplement too.”

What supplements are good for brain and mental health?

“Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil, particularly EPA and DHA, have been studied for their potential benefits in brain health,” says Faure Green. “Some research suggests that omega-3 supplementation may help with conditions like ADHD and autism by supporting cognitive function and reducing inflammation.”

A recent study found supplementing a diet with omega-3 fatty acids could reduce hyperactive behaviour in children with disorders such as ADHD and autism, while other research found that the omega-3 fatty acid DHA can improve school performance, including learning and behaviour, in all children.

“Gut health is intricately linked to brain health, and numerous studies suggest that probiotics may have a positive impact on mood and mental wellbeing,” adds Faure Green. “Lion’s mane mushroom is believed to support cognitive function, while ashwagandha [an evergreen shrub] is an adaptogen that may help reduce stress and anxiety, with many individuals reporting benefits, but so far the evidence is mixed.”

Benelam adds: “There is some evidence that St John’s wort can help with depression, but check with your GP or pharmacist first.”

St John’s wort should not be taken alongside pharmaceutical antidepressants. Photo / 123rf

Supplements that should be avoided

From a health perspective, Faure Green warns that some supplements can actually be harmful. “It’s so easy to grab something off a high-street shelf, the assumption being that it must be safe, so consumers are not always aware of the risks. Vitamin A (often a component in multi-vitamins), for instance, is associated with an elevated risk of lung cancer in smokers and it should be avoided.

“St John’s wort, widely available and commonly lauded for its anti-depressant effect, should not be taken alongside pharmaceutical anti-depressants as it can cause potentially life-threatening levels of serotonin. Additionally, this herbal remedy can render the contraceptive pill ineffective.

“Those taking prescribed blood thinners need to be cautious with high-dose omega-3 fatty acids, as they may have an additive effect (which means they increase the effect of the blood thinners), or vitamin K, which diminishes their effectiveness.”

Faure Green also points out that taking too many supplements can lead to a harmful condition causing toxic symptoms and diverse health effects. “It’s certainly possible to take too much of one or more vitamins, which may result in a condition called ‘hypervitaminosis’, whereby fat-soluble vitamins, like A, D, E and K, accumulate in the fat tissue cells and cause harm.”

Symptoms of hypervitaminosis can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, vision problems, changes in the skin and bone pain. More severe cases can cause liver damage, foetal abnormalities and cardiovascular problems. “Another example would be taking more iron than your body needs, which can result in iron overload or haemochromatosis,” says Faure Green. “This condition can damage various organs, including the liver, heart and pancreas.”

This is why it’s vital to check with a pharmacist before using any supplements, particularly if you’re taking any prescribed medication. “Drug interactions can be complex as it depends on what you’re taking and what condition you’re taking it for,” says Benelam. “Pharmacists will know all about this, and if not, they should be able to refer you to someone who does.”

But provided we check with a pharmacist and follow the dosage instructions, the biggest risk most of us face is that we’ll waste our money. “We know the body needs vitamins and minerals, even though we don’t know for sure if they can prevent or cure illnesses,” adds Benelam. “But when it comes to herbal and botanical supplements, for the most part, we can’t prove that they work — so I wouldn’t spend my money on those.”

Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium in your gut and helps to maintain bone density, which decreases post-menopause. Photo / 123rf

Best supplements for women

In recent years, there’s been an increased focus on natural ways to manage menopause, and there are several natural remedies, including sage, red clover and black cohosh, that promise to alleviate symptoms — although there isn’t enough research to prove their efficacy.

There’s also an assumption “natural is better” and that herbal supplements are harmless and represent a safe alternative to HRT. However, this isn’t always the case; research suggests large doses of black cohosh can have an adverse effect on the liver.

For this reason, menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson recommends vitamin D as it has proven health benefits. “Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium in your gut and helps to maintain bone density, which decreases post-menopause. Taking a good-quality vitamin D supplement in conjunction with consuming enough calcium in your food can help protect your bones from osteoporosis, which post-menopausal women are at a higher risk of developing.”

However, she does flag up not to fall for menopause marketing hype. “People need to be wary of supplements which are marketed as being specifically helpful for menopause symptoms. These often just have ‘meno’ affixed to the title and consequently cost significantly more, yet if you study the ingredients, many do not differ from standard multi-vitamins.”

Best supplements for men

“Men generally need slightly different amounts of certain nutrients, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend money on a supplement that’s specifically for men,” explains Benelem. “You could just buy a standard multi-vitamin and mineral supplement, or spend your money on more healthy food.”

In fact, if your diet is generally good, it may be better, as recommended above for women, to prioritise a vitamin D supplement. Research indicates there’s a relationship between vitamin D and testosterone. One study found a link between low levels of vitamin D and low testosterone, while another found vitamin D may help to boost testosterone levels, which gradually begins to decline from the age of 40. Also known as andropause, or the male menopause, this can result in reduced sex drive, erectile dysfunction, lack of energy, depression and reduction in muscle mass.

Supplements are available in different forms, from liquids and powders to pills and gummies. Photo / 123rf

Which form of supplement is best?

From liquids and powders to pills and gummies, supplements are increasingly available in a range of formulations. “It’s a matter of personal preference and convenience,” says Benelam. “People who find it hard to swallow tablets might prefer liquids or chewable supplements. The only exception would be iron, as liquid supplements can be more gentle on the stomach.”

Faure Green adds: “Powders provide dosing flexibility and potential quicker absorption, but tend to be cumbersome and impractical when you’re away from home. Liquids can be useful for sublingual administration if there are gut issues that might affect absorption - applied under the tongue or inside the cheek, they bypass the stomach and go straight to the bloodstream.”

Over 50? If you take one supplement, make it this one

“Coenzyme Q10, also known as CoQ10, is a natural antioxidant present in various body cells, including those in the heart, liver and kidneys,” says Faure Green. “It plays a crucial role in energy production within the cells and helps protect cells from oxidative damage.” Over time, this damage can lead to a range of diseases, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

“While CoQ10 is essential for people of all ages, supplementation may be particularly beneficial for individuals over 50 as levels tend to decline with age. Many over 50s in the UK are on statin medications, which can further deplete CoQ10 levels in the body — supplementation may help counteract this depletion and reduce the risk of statin-related side effects.”