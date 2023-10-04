Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

Which is healthier: office life or working from home?

9 minutes to read
Daily Telegraph UK
By Jack Rear

A recent study suggests we eat more and exercise less when working from home. Telegraph writer Jack Rear enlists technology to test those results.

It’s nearly midday and I’ve done 458 steps. That’s the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.