When students change gender identity, and parents don’t know

15 minutes to read
New York Times
By Katie J.M. Baker

Jessica Bradshaw found out that her 15-year-old identified as transgender at school after she glimpsed a homework assignment with an unfamiliar name scrawled at the top.

When she asked about the name, the teenager acknowledged

