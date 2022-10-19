What does your go-to sneaker reveal about you? Photo / 123rf

What does your go-to sneaker reveal about you? Photo / 123rf

It’s rumoured that the era of the sneaker is over. The Financial Times’ Grace Cook wrote this week that we should “consider sneakers the footwear equivalent of Facebook: somewhat passé now they’re pervasively co-opted by baby boomers and billionaires”.

But does not Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales herself, wear white Superga sneakers for every outdoor appearance and sporting event?

Sneakers are for everyone, no matter your age. So, what does your choice of sneaker say about you?

Sports mad

If you sport New Balance or Nikes, you’re probably one of those people who spend their lunch break in the gym.

When the rest of your colleagues are going for a coffee and a gossip sesh, you’re sprinting down the road with your exercise bag and hydro flask in hand.

Influencers have done their best to make sports sneakers cool off the court, and you’ve welcomed this trend, pairing your running shoes with jeans and a top or even a dress - now you can head straight from the office to that after-work pilates class.

New Balance 237. Photo / The Market

New Balance 237 sneakers

Nike React Infinity Run FK 3. Photo / The Market

Nike React Infinity Run FK 3 sneakers

Trusted and timeless

If your go-to shoe is a pair of Chuck Taylors or the classic Vans, chances are you’re as trustworthy as your footwear.

You’re flexible, comfortable in any social situation, and don’t feel the need to keep up with every trend that crosses your path. These might be the only sneakers that are truly timeless.

Whether you go for the high-tops, low-cut, classic white and black or you like a pop of colour, these trusty kicks go with absolutely everything. Anyone from 5 to 50 can pull these off. You’re basic but reliable, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. Photo / The Market

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers

Vans Old Skool. Photo / The Market

Vans Old Skool Ward sneakers

Goal digger

If you’re a corporate millennial climbing the career ladder, you’ll need a trusty pair of classic sneakers like Adidas or Vejas to get you there.

You’re very thankful that heels are no longer part of the office uniform. Instead, you pair your sneaks with tailored pants and blazers.

It’s likely you also pop them on with your active wear for a hot girl walk now that the evenings are getting lighter. These sneakers are cool enough to keep you feeling young, but timeless enough to wear year after year.

Adidas Sleek. Photo / The Market

Adidas Sleek sneakers

Veja V10 velcro sneakers. Photo / The Market

Veja V10 Velcro sneakers

The flirt

When you’re the life of every party, you need your footwear to match. You’re anything but boring when it comes to your sneaker choice.

You can never own too many pairs of shoes and they’re the star of every outfit you wear.

These Gucci metallic leather sneakers speak for themselves, while these multicoloured Lacoste numbers will bring any outfit to life.

Gucci Flashtrek Metallic Leather. Photo / The Market

Gucci Flashtrek Metallic Leather sneakers

Lacoste T-Clip. Photo / The Market

Lacoste Women’s T-Clip sneakers

Heavily invested

If you’re comfortable in your trusty Hush Puppies or Skechers, chances are you’ve reached a stage in life where both your finances and your attitude are chill.

You’re kicking back in your comfiest kicks driving your 4WD to the bach up north, knowing your footwear will serve you well on a walk down the beach in your puffer vest.

These Hush Puppies are probably your best friends, with the leopard trim giving away your wild side. Pair them with your best capris and a chunky necklace. Meanwhile, this pair of Skechers is the ultimate in comfort - no need to tie your laces when you can slip these on and off. Just like you, they’ll be around for years to come.

Hush Puppies Mystics. Photo / The Market

Hush Puppies Mystic sneakers

Skechers Air Dynamight. Photo / The Market

Skechers Air Dynamight shoes