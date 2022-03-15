A new optical illusion, shared on online looks like a picture from an old children's book, but, depending on your personality, it can reveal something much deeper. Photo / TikTok

We all love an optical illusion. Remember the dress that changed colour depending on who was looking at it and divided the internet for weeks?

A new optical illusion, shared on online looks like a picture from an old children's book, but, depending on your personality, it can reveal something much deeper.

The image, shared by TikToker, Your Tango, can be seen in three different ways and each says something different about the person.

The little girl

It is purported that those who see the little girl first have a great ability to see life positively and are able to overcome obstacles easily.

Your Tango explains that those who see the little girl first have a "youthful spirit" and their "special perspective" that gives them the strength not to bow under pressure even when circumstances are difficult.

The skull

If the first thing you saw was the skull, don't panic, it doesn't mean anything sinister or that you are disturbed.

According to Your Tango seeing the skull indicates you have great intellectual power.

You are rather clever and enjoy some seriously deep thinking.

The scenery

Others may have overlooked the girl and the scenery entirely, instead shifting focus to the scenery in the background.

For those who zeroed in on the dark woods it shows that they posses a tendency to trust your "gut instincts".

This is a good quality and following your instincts will lead you in the right direction.