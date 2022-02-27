What this optical illusion reveals about your personality

The two optical illusions apparently reveal a lot about your brain. Photos / TikTok

The two optical illusions apparently reveal a lot about your brain. Photos / TikTok

A TikTok content creator known as ItsMeFuzz has taken to the platform, sharing two optical illusions that he claims reveal insights into a viewer's personality.

According to the NY Post, the brain-teasing video has been viewed a whopping 6.9 million times since it was uploaded and has gone viral with commenters debating over "what you see first says about you".

ItsMeFuzz first shared an image depicting either a woman's face - who looks strikingly similar to Taylor Swift - or a man playing the saxophone.

"If you ended up seeing the woman first, this means the right side of your brain is more developed than the left, so you're more creative and artistic," the TikToker stated.

However, if you saw the saxophone player first, he claims your brain is more developed on the left side, which would make you more logical and analytical.

In a second image, the TikToker showed either a tree outlined in white or the silhouettes of two people gazing at one another.

"If you ended up seeing the tree first, this means you have a very high attention to detail and you're also really good at reading people's moods," ItsMeFuzz stated.

But if you saw two silhouettes he claims you are "much better at staying calm and dealing with people, even if they're nervous".

A majority of TikTokers claimed they saw the man playing the saxophone in the first image and the tree in the second image.

Commenters also claimed that the TikToker's personality explanations felt accurate for how they see themselves.

However, some also claimed they could see both images at the same time.

Others claimed they instead saw a variety of other things in the images, including an Eiffel Tower, a bear and a man smoking a cigarette.

The TikToker has additionally uploaded a series of other optical illusions, all of which are proving popular on the social media platform.