NZ egg donor helped five families have babies. Then they all came to her wedding

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Wedding and funeral celebrant Laura Giddey, 37, has donated her eggs to five families.

It all started with an ad on Facebook.

That’s where Laura Giddey came across a couple looking for an egg donor to help them conceive a child.

The Auckland wedding and funeral celebrant had never considered donating her eggs before.

“At the time I had friends that were , and they were a few years into the journey at that point,” Giddey, now 37, tells the Herald.

