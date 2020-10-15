Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Whangārei Fringe Festival: fantastical journeys, slut songs and diversity

5 minutes to read

A Fantastical Journey by Boat.

Canvas

Today's uncomfortable ideas are tomorrow's social norms and the artists exploring those boundaries often test that work at Fringe festivals. Mary de Ruyter talks to creatives presenting topical work at the first Whangārei Fringe Festival.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.