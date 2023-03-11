(Left) Comedian Dane Cook and girlfriend Kelsi. (Right) August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith together in 2017. Photos / Getty

OPINION

Nothing makes me roll my eyes harder than seeing an ageing male celebrity with a younger girlfriend.

Couldn’t they buy a motorbike and leave women alone?

So, I’ve been depressed to see women are doing it now too.

Instead of getting a haircut, becoming very into wine memes and taking up pilates, they are getting boyfriends that are closer in age to their sons than to them.

Influencer Larsa Pippen is now linked up with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus.

She’s almost 50, and he is just past 30. She’s a mother of four and he is just a young guy in his plaid wearing stage.

I don’t think you could argue they are in a similar stage of life – because they aren’t.

She recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s show, where she admitted she was having “sex like four times a night”.

So, I mean, get it, girl? But ick.

I expect this kind of behaviour from men, simply because men are notorious for it.

Look at Leonardo DiCaprio who exclusively dates women under 25.

You’ve also got someone like Dane Cook, who is freshly 50 and engaged to a 23-year-old.

The men of Hollywood practically exclusively date younger.

Brad Pitt is almost three decades older than his new squeeze Ines De Ramon.

It has become normal, but that doesn’t mean it is a good thing.

I’m not too fond of big age gaps because I think the power dynamics are imbalances.

My rule is that you shouldn’t be hooking up if you are at a different life stage.

It is impossible to feel like an equal in a relationship when you have an American Express, and the other has an AfterPay account.

Thanks to Chris Rock’s comedy special, where he talks about Will Smith slapping him at The Oscars, we’ve had an insight into this problem.

We’ve all been reminded that Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, had an “entanglement” with August Alsina when he was only in his early twenties, and she was well into her forties.

She was a powerful woman in Hollywood, and he’d only legally been able to drink for three years.

Creepy.

I’m sorry, ladies, but this is not the vibe.

I know men have been dating younger women forever, and I don’t think you should be criticised more than the men – everyone should be equally called out.

Can we all try to date people around our own age.

If you are in your 40s and have a firm grip on negative gearing, you have no business dating someone in their early 20s who is still on their parents’ Medicare card.

I’ve never approved of men hooking up with much younger women, so I’m not going to tell women that I think it is a great idea, either.

I do understand that even the most powerful woman isn’t as powerful as a powerful man. Society isn’t set up for women to really reach their full potential.

Any imbalances power in a relationship is gross. So, if you find seeing Dane Cook with his much younger girlfriend confronting, you should feel exactly the same about images of Jada with her ex-younger-beau.