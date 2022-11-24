Many sauvignon blancs from the bumper 2022 vintage are already on the shelves, bursting with youthful vigour and zest. Photo / 123RF

Many sauvignon blancs from the bumper 2022 vintage are already on the shelves, bursting with youthful vigour and zest. Photo / 123RF

The new season’s sauvignon blancs are from a bumper vintage and full of the joys of youth.

Sauvignon blanc from New Zealand is usually at its best within 18 months of the harvest, while it is irresistibly fresh, aromatic and tangy. Many sauvignon blancs from the bumper 2022 vintage are already on the shelves, bursting with youthful vigour and zest.

Oz Clarke, a leading British wine writer, first encountered Marlborough sauvignon blanc when he tasted the 1983 vintage from Montana in London. “My world of wine would never be the same again. There had never before been a wine that crackled and spit its flavours at you from the glass. A wine that took the whole concept of green – and expanded it, stretched it and gloriously reinterpreted it in a riot of gooseberry and lime zest, green apples, green pepper sliced through with an ice-cold knife of steel, piles of green grass …”

Astrolabe Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

Intensely varietal, this wine has strong, fresh, clearly herbaceous aromas. Mouthfilling, it has good concentration of crisp, green-edged flavours, a minerally streak, and a real sense of youthful drive. Best drinking mid-2023+. $27

Auntsfield Single Vineyard Southern Valleys Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (5 stars)

Estate-grown on the south side of the Wairau Valley, on the site where the region’s first wines were made in the 1870s, this classy, vigorous wine has plenty of personality. Mouthfilling, it is very youthful, with concentrated, ripe, tropical fruit flavours, showing good complexity, lively acidity and a finely poised, lingering finish. $25

Awatere River Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (5 stars)

This very punchy wine was grown at three sites in the Awatere Valley. Invitingly aromatic, it is racy and intense, in a strongly varietal style with tropical fruit and herbaceous flavours, finely poised and lingering. $25

Black Cottage Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

This is a very youthful, fresh and lively wine. Medium-bodied, it has very good depth of tropical fruit and herbaceous flavours, crisp, dry and lingering. (From Two Rivers.) $18

Blackenbrook Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

Estate-grown at Tasman, this very youthful wine was hand-harvested and fermented in tanks (principally) and old oak barrels (5%). Bright, light lemon/green, it is full-bodied, with punchy, ripe passionfruit/lime flavours, fresh, crisp, dry and vigorous. Best drinking mid-2023+. $22

Blank Canvas Holdaway Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (5 stars)

This vigorous, very youthful wine was grown at Dillons Point, in the lower Wairau Valley, and handled entirely in stainless-steel tanks. More subtle than many of the district’s sauvignon blancs, it is bright, light lemon/green, with intense, ripe, passionfruit-evoking flavours, a slightly salty streak, and a crisp, dry, lasting finish. Best drinking mid-2023+. $30

Blind River Awatere Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

This classy, single-vineyard wine is mostly tank-fermented; 10% of the blend is fermented with indigenous yeasts in old French oak casks. Full of youthful vigour, it is vibrantly fruity, with very good intensity of passionfruit and green capsicum flavours, crisp and lingering. Best drinking mid-2023+. $25

Brancott Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (3.5 stars)

This aromatic, appetisingly crisp wine is medium-bodied and strongly varietal, with passionfruit, grapefruit and lime flavours, fresh, herbal notes and lots of youthful vigour. $14

Brightwater Vineyards Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

Mostly estate-grown on the Waimea Plains, this strongly varietal wine is tank-fermented and lees-aged. A basically dry style, it is mouthfilling and vigorous, with good intensity of vibrant, tropical fruit flavours, a herbaceous undercurrent, and good acid spine. Best drinking 2023+. $20

Cloudy Bay New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

From company-owned and growers’ vineyards in Marl­borough’s Wairau Valley, this wine was mostly cool-fermented and lees-aged in stainless-steel tanks; 5% of the blend was fermented in large oak vats. Bright, light lemon/green, with a fresh, ripely herbal bouquet, it is mouthfilling, with strong, tropical fruit flavours to the fore, herbal notes, and a crisp, fully dry, harmonious and lingering finish. A good but not great vintage of this famous label. $37

Dog Point Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (5 stars)

Hand-picked at several sites in the Wairau Valley, this wine is lees-aged in tanks. Bright, light lemon/green, it is mouthfilling, with punchy, youthful, passionfruit/lime flavours, crisp, dry and lingering. Ripely herbaceous, with excellent intensity, it should be at its best mid-2023+. Certified organic. $30

Forrest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

This fresh, finely balanced wine was grown at sites around Renwick, in the Wairau Valley, and matured on its yeast lees. A ripely herbaceous style, it has strong, tropical fruit flavours with savoury notes adding complexity, and a dry, crisp finish. $23

Greenhough River Garden Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

Certified organic, this intensely varietal wine is grown on the Waimea Plains. Freshly aromatic, it is medium-bodied, with strong, vigorous tropical fruit and herbaceous flavours, woven with appetising acidity, and a dry finish. $22

Hunter’s Home Block Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

Hunter’s “icon” sauvignon blanc is hand-harvested from mature vines at Rapaura and partly oak-aged. Still very youthful, it is a medium to full-bodied wine, vibrantly fruity, with strong, fresh, tropical fruit flavours of passionfruit and lime, crisp, dry and lingering. $30

Invivo Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

Showing very good depth, vibrancy and vigour, this well-priced wine was aged on its yeast lees for several months before bottling. Very fresh and lively, it has passionfruit, lime and green capsicum flavours, strong and appetisingly crisp. $19

Lawson’s Dry Hills Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

This stylish wine was grown in the Awatere Valley and Waihopai Valley, and partly (4%) barrel-fermented. It is mouthfilling, fresh and vibrantly fruity, with good intensity of ripe, tropical fruit flavours to the fore, a herbal undercurrent, savoury notes adding a distinct touch of complexity, and a finely balanced, dry finish. $20

Main Divide North Canterbury Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

Full of youthful vigour, this mouthfilling, clearly varietal wine from Pegasus Bay has good intensity of passionfruit and lime flavours, crisp and bone-dry. $22

Mission Estate Hawke’s Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (3.5 stars)

Priced right, this easy-drinking wine was grown in two relatively cool subregions, Mangatahi and Takapau. Medium to full-bodied, it has fresh, tropical fruit flavours to the fore, some greener, herbal notes, and a slightly off-dry, crisp finish. $16

Nga Waka Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

This highly attractive wine was cool-fermented in tanks. Mouthfilling, fresh and finely textured, it has strong, ripe passionfruit, peach and lime flavours threaded with appetising acidity, and a bone-dry, sustained finish. $25

Paddy Borthwick Wairarapa Sauvignon Blanc 2022 ( 5 stars)

This punchy, full-bodied wine was estate-grown at Gladstone. Highly aromatic, it has intense, vibrant melon, green capsicum and lime flavours, lees-ageing notes adding complexity, cool-climate vivacity and a crisp, dry, lasting finish. Fine value. $22

Palliser Estate Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

Full of youthful impact, the 2022 vintage was estate-grown. Bright, light lemon/green, it is a highly aromatic, medium-bodied wine, with fresh, penetrating tropical fruit and herbaceous flavours, crisp, dry and zingy. $20-$30

Rapaura Springs Bull Paddock Vineyard Dillons Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (5 stars)

This classy, very intense wine was grown in the lower Wairau Valley. A benchmark district style, it is light lemon/green, with deep passionfruit and lime flavours, vaguely salty notes, excellent delicacy and a powerful, lasting finish. $28

Riverby Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

Fresh and intensely varietal, this single-vineyard wine was grown at Rapaura, in the Wairau Valley. Bright, light lemon/green, it is medium-bodied, with strong, ripely herbaceous flavours, crisp, dry and vigorous. $24

Sacred Hill Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

Priced very sharply, this vibrant Wairau Valley wine is full-bodied, with strong, tropical fruit flavours to the fore, a herbal undercurrent, and a crisp, dry, finely balanced finish. $15

Starborough Family Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (5 stars)

This great-value wine was estate-grown in the Awatere Valley. Energetic and intensely varietal, it is mouthfilling and vibrantly fruity, with deep passionfruit and green capsicum flavours, a slightly salty streak and a dry, lasting finish. $22

Stoneleigh Rapaura Series Single Vineyard Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (5 stars)

Bright, light lemon/green, this classic, Rapaura district style has a ripely herbaceous bouquet. Full-bodied, it has concentrated, tropical fruit flavours, deep and dry, balanced acidity and a lively, lasting finish. $25

Tohu Awatere Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

This vigorous, zingy, tightly structured wine has generous tropical fruit and herbaceous flavours, with a dry, appetisingly crisp finish. Best drinking mid-2023+. $18

Trinity Hill Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

Fresh and punchy, this wine was grown at Dillons Point in the lower Wairau Valley and tank-fermented. Bright, light lemon/green, it has strong grapefruit and green capsicum flavours, a slightly salty streak, and a very crisp, basically dry finish. $22

Two Rivers Convergence Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

This vivacious wine was mostly handled in tanks, but a small part of the blend was fermented in concrete egg tanks and clay amphorae. Highly aromatic, it is full-bodied, with good intensity of ripely herbaceous flavours, a distinct touch of complexity, appetising acidity and a fully dry finish. $22

Whitehaven Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4 stars)

Still unfolding, this lively, full-bodied wine has very good vigour and depth of fresh, ripely herbaceous flavours. Best drinking mid-2023+. $22

Zephyr Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (4.5 stars)

Certified organic, this estate-grown, single-vineyard wine was grown at Dillons Point. Bright, light lemon/green, it is mouthfilling, with very good intensity of vigorous, ripely herbaceous flavours, fresh, crisp, dry and lingering. Best drinking mid-2023+. $25

Note: all wines are 12.5% – 13.5% alc/vol.







