Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Weekend wine guide: Our pick of the new season’s sauvignon blancs

9 mins to read
Many sauvignon blancs from the bumper 2022 vintage are already on the shelves, bursting with youthful vigour and zest. Photo / 123RF

Many sauvignon blancs from the bumper 2022 vintage are already on the shelves, bursting with youthful vigour and zest. Photo / 123RF

The new season’s sauvignon blancs are from a bumper vintage and full of the joys of youth.

Sauvignon blanc from New Zealand is usually at its best within 18 months of the harvest, while it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle