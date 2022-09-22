Weekend wine guide: Best reds, whites and rosés for under $30

The most gratifying wine finds are those that balance top quality with great value for money. By Michael Cooper.

The art of wine buying involves more than discovering quality offerings. The real challenge – and the greatest satisfaction – lies in identifying wines at varying levels of quality that deliver outstanding value for money.

Ranging in price from $16 to $29, these white, rosé and red wines are all of very good quality and some are outstanding.

Whites

Church Road Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2021 (4 stars)

Described by wine­maker Chris Scott as "unashamedly just a little bit old school", this fresh, full-bodied wine has generous, ripe stonefruit flavours, mealy, toasty notes adding good complexity, and a well-rounded finish. Already enjoyable, it should be at its best by mid-2023+. $19

Durvillea Marlborough Pinot Gris 2021 (4 stars)

This ideal all-purpose wine was grown mostly in the Awatere Valley. Freshly aromatic, it has citrusy, spicy flavours, strong and lively, finely balanced acidity and a dry, lingering finish. (From Astrolabe.) $16

Esk Valley Hawke's Bay Pinot Gris 2021 (4.5 stars)

From vines nearly 20 years old, this mouthfilling, vibrantly fruity wine has strong, ripe, peachy, slightly spicy flavours, a touch of barrel-ferment complexity, finely balanced acidity and a dryish finish. Drink now or cellar. $20

Falconhead Hawke's Bay Pinot Gris 2021 (3.5 stars)

Drinking well in its youth, this full-bodied, strongly varietal wine has very good depth of pear and spice flavours, a hint of ginger, and a smooth, off-dry finish. $16

Forrest Marlborough Chardonnay 2021 (5 stars)

Showing surprising richness and complexity for a sub-$30 chardonnay, this wine was formerly labelled as John Forrest Collection Chardonnay. Sturdy and savoury, it has concentrated, ripe stonefruit flavours, slightly buttery notes, balanced acidity and loads of personality. It's already drinking well. $28

Hāhā Hawke's Bay Pinot Gris 2021 (4 stars)

Pale straw, with a fresh, spicy bouquet, this mouthfilling wine has fresh, vigorous, peachy, spicy flavours, showing very good depth and harmony, and an off-dry, well-rounded finish. $18

Main Divide North Canterbury Chardonnay 2021 (4.5 stars)

This elegant wine is the best vintage yet of Pegasus Bay's lower-priced chardonnay. French-oak-fermented, it is full-bodied, with strong, peachy, citrusy flavours, showing very good complexity, fresh acidity and a slightly smoky fragrance. Well worth cellaring. $21

Momo Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (4 stars)

From Seresin, this certified organic wine is fresh and full-bodied, with ripe passionfruit and peach flavours, dry and lingering. $19

Paddy Borthwick Wairarapa Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (5 stars)

This very punchy wine was estate-grown at Gladstone. Highly aromatic and full-bodied, it has intense, vibrant melon, green capsicum and lime flavours, lees-ageing notes adding complexity, cool-climate vivacity and a crisp, fully dry, lasting finish. $22

Seifried Nelson Riesling 2020 (4.5 stars)

Vigorous lemon/apple flavours, peachy notes, a hint of honey, gentle sweetness and a crisp, lingering finish. (12.5% alc/vol) $20

Stoneleigh Latitude Marlborough Chardonnay 2021 (4 stars)

Grown along Rapaura Road, on the north side of the Wairau Valley, this youthful wine is already highly approachable, with mouthfilling body, generous, ripe, peachy flavours, finely integrated oak, fresh acidity and good complexity. $20

Sugar Loaf Marlborough Riesling 2019 (4.5 stars)

Estate-grown at Rapaura, this fragrant wine is starting to break into full stride. Very open and expressive, it is gently sweet, with rich, peachy flavours, and shows very good delicacy, poise and length. (11% alc/vol) $20

Summerhouse Marlborough Pinot Gris 2021 (4.5 stars)

Delicious young, this wine was estate-grown at Blind River, in the Awatere Valley. Attractively scented, it is full-bodied and vibrantly fruity, with strong, fresh peach, pear and spice flavours, and an off-dry, finely poised finish. $19

Villa Maria Cellar Selection Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2021 (4 stars)

Fermented and matured for nine months in French oak casks, this fragrant, slightly smoky wine has mouthfilling body, fresh, generous, peachy flavours, and savoury notes adding complexity. Best drinking mid-2023+. $18

Rosés

Mission The Gaia Project Hawke's Bay Rosé 2021 (5 stars)

This delicious, bright pink wine is a 50/50 blend of syrah and pinot gris. One of the region's finest rosés yet, it is full-bodied, with vibrant strawberry, watermelon and spice flavours, delicate, dry and finely poised. $22

Paddy Borthwick Wairarapa Pinot Rosé 2022 (5 stars)

This delightful, pinot noir-based rosé was estate-grown at Gladstone. Bright, light pink, it is full-bodied and vibrantly fruity, with strawberry, peach, spice and watermelon flavours, showing excellent vigour and depth, and a dry, long finish. $22

Sileni Cellar Selection Hawke's Bay Rosé 2021 (4 stars)

This bright pink, instantly attractive wine is not identified by variety (although past vintages were based on cabernet franc). Freshly scented, it has red berry and plum flavours, balanced acidity, and excellent delicacy and smoothness. $17

Reds

Alexander Dusty Road Martinborough Pinot Noir 2020 (5 stars)

Crafted for early drinking, but age-worthy too, this second-tier red consistently offers irresistible value. Estate-grown and matured in French oak barriques, it is deeply coloured, mouthfilling and savoury, with generous, ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours showing excellent depth and harmony. Surprisingly concentrated for a sub-$30 pinot noir. $28

Brancott Estate Letter Series 'T' Marlborough Pinot Noir 2020 (4.5 stars)

This fine-value pinot noir is already drinking well. A single-vineyard red from the south side of the Wairau Valley, it is sturdy, rich and rounded, with generous, very ripe fruit flavours and a seductively smooth finish. (14.5% alc/vol) $25

Brookfields Hawke's Bay Sun Dried Malbec 2020 (5 stars)

Promoted as "malbec on steroids", this robust, well-rounded red was made from grapes sun-dried to concentrate their sugars and flavours, and then matured in French and American oak casks. Dark and bold, it has deep, ripe, plummy, spicy flavours, blackcurrant notes, and a very harmonious, smooth finish. $27

Esk Valley Artisanal Collection Hawke's Bay Malbec/Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (4.5 stars)

Bargain-priced, this highly characterful red was grown in the Gimblett Gravels. Deeply coloured, it is powerful and fleshy, with strong, vibrant, plummy, well-spiced flavours, savoury notes adding complexity, and ripe, supple tannins. Delicious young. $25

Hunter's Marlborough Pinot Noir 2020 (4.5 stars)

This elegant red was hand-picked from hill sites in the Southern Valleys and matured for a year in French oak barrels. Deeply coloured, it is full-bodied, with strong, fresh, cherryish, plummy flavours, finely integrated oak, and a rich, smooth finish. $29

Loop Road Central Otago Pinot Noir 2021 (4.5 stars)

From Quartz Reef, this certified organic red is ruby-hued, mouthfilling and savoury, with excellent depth of ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours, a hint of herbs, a gentle seasoning of nutty oak and supple tannins. Enjoyable from the start, it's also well worth cellaring. $27

Luna Estate Martinborough Pinot Noir 2021 (4.5 stars)

Estate-grown and barrel-aged, this generous, supple red is full-coloured and intensely varietal, in a refined, vibrantly fruity style, full of youthful vigour. Best drinking 2024+. $28

Mills Reef Estate Hawke's Bay Merlot/Cabernet 2020 (4 stars)

Instantly likeable, this 2:1 blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon was grown in the Bridge Pā Triangle and French oak-aged for a year. Deeply coloured, it is very fresh, fruity and smooth, with ripe berry, plum and spice flavours showing good richness. $19

Mission Estate Hawke's Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (4 stars)

This has good muscle and depth, making it a match for many $25 wines. Matured for 15 months in a mix of oak barrels and stainless-steel tanks, it is full-coloured and mouthfilling, with generous, ripe blackcurrant and plum flavours, a hint of herbs, supple tannins and a rounded finish. $17

Mount Brown Estates North Canterbury Pinot Noir 2021 (4 stars)

Harvested from 20-year-old vines and matured in French oak barriques, this fragrant, deep ruby red is full-bodied, with strong, youthful cherry, plum and spice flavours, finely integrated oak, and very good depth and complexity. Savoury and supple, it's as good as many $30-plus pinot noirs. $24

Paper Road Wairarapa Pinot Noir 2021 (4 stars)

Full, bright ruby, this is a very harmonious red, fragrant and supple, with generous plum, berry and spice flavours, gentle tannins, and loads of drink-young charm. Best drinking mid-2023+. $22

Stonecroft Gimblett Gravels Serine Syrah 2020 (5 stars)

This delicious red was hand-picked and French-oak-aged for over 18 months. Deeply coloured, it has strong, youthful plum, spice and black pepper flavours, seasoned with finely integrated, nutty oak. Best drinking 2024+. $29

Trinity Hill Hawke's Bay The Trinity 2020 (4.5 stars)

This deeply coloured Gimblett Gravels blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc was designed to be enjoyed young. Partly oak-aged, it is dark, freshly scented and buoyantly fruity, with good density of blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, ripe and supple. $19

Unison Gimblett Gravels Rocky Red 2020 ( 4.5 stars)

This characterful, deeply coloured blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon was barrel-matured for 19 months. Mouthfilling, it is vibrantly fruity, with strong, ripe blackcurrant, red berry and spice flavours, seasoned with nutty oak, and good tannin backbone. Drink now or cellar. $25

• Note: all wines are 13-14% alc/vol, unless stated otherwise