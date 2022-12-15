Voyager 2022 media awards
Lifestyle

Weekend wine guide: Best bubbles for the silly season

10 minutes to read
By Michael Cooper

It’s the season for popping corks and there are a host of sparkling Kiwi stars to choose from.

New Zealand’s finest fizz is made by the classic technique méthode traditionnelle (an exciting term, I know).

