Weekend wine guide: Best bubbles for the silly season

It’s the season for popping corks and there are a host of sparkling Kiwi stars to choose from.

New Zealand’s finest fizz is made by the classic technique méthode traditionnelle (an exciting term, I know). In this method the second, bubble-creating fermentation takes place not in a tank, like cheaper wines, but in the bottle itself, as in champagne (the real stuff, from the world’s most famous wine region).

During the wine’s lengthy maturation in the bottle (typically 18 months to three years), its yeast cells gradually decompose, conferring distinctive bready, yeasty characters that add greatly to its complexity and richness.

The quality of a fine spark­ling wine also reflects the standard of its base wine. Pinot noir and chardonnay, both varieties of pivotal importance in champagne, are the foundation of our top bubblies. Most but not all of the top wines flow from Marlborough, where the 12 members of the regional body, Méthode Marlborough, have adopted very similar production rules to those in Champagne.

Allan Scott Cecilia Rosé Méthode Traditionnelle NV (4.5 stars)

This vivacious Marlborough wine is a blend of chardonnay (mostly) and pinot noir. Pink/orange, it shows very good intensity and vigour, with strong strawberry, watermelon, peach and spice flavours, and a dryish, lengthy finish. Fine value. $24

Alpha Domus Beatrix Sparkling Rosé NV (4 stars)

Closed with a crown cap (like a beer), this highly attractive wine was estate-grown in the Bridge Pā Triangle, Hawke’s Bay. Made predominantly from merlot, it is bright pink and vivacious, with good depth of berryish, spicy, yeasty flavours that are crisp and harmonious. (13% alc/vol) $22

Church Road Hawke’s Bay Blanc de Blancs Méthode Traditionnelle 2017 (4.5 stars)

This elegant, vigorous and tightly structured bubbly was made from chardonnay, hand-picked in a cool, coastal vineyard. Aromatic, it has very good intensity of youthful, citrusy, yeasty, complex flavours that are crisp, basically dry and lingering. $40

Clos Henri Vineyard Chapel Block Blanc de Noirs 2019 (5 stars)

This distinctive Marlborough wine is worth discovering. From estate-grown pinot noir, the base wine was aged in stainless-steel tanks and old barrels. Following its secondary fermentation in the bottle, the wine is being matured on its yeast lees and disgorged a few hundred bottles at a time (so there will be some variation). Pale pink/orange, it has a very fragrant, strawberryish, yeasty bouquet. Full of personality, it has intense, peachy, spicy, yeasty, complex flavours that are vigorous, dry and lingering. Certified organic. (13% alc/vol) $45

Cloudy Bay Pelorus NV (5 stars)

Designed as an aperitif, this Marlborough bubbly is a chardonnay-dominant style, with 30% pinot noir, grown in the Wairau Valley. The base wines are handled in tanks, large oak vats and small French oak barrels, and the bottle-fermented blend is aged for at least two years on its yeast lees. Pale gold, with a fragrant, complex bouquet, it is crisp and vigorous, with penetrating, citrusy, peachy, yeasty flavours, biscuity notes adding complexity, and a long, harmonious finish. $35

Dancing Petrel Sparkling Isla Rosé 2022 (4 stars)

Already delicious, this vivacious Northland blend of viognier with such grapes as cabernet franc and merlot was grown at Paewhenua Island, overlooking Mangōnui Harbour. Bright, light pink, it has strong peach, strawberry and watermelon flavours that are dryish, fresh and crisp. (13.2% alc/vol) $25

Daniel Le Brun Méthode Traditionnelle Rosé NV (5 stars)

This light-pink wine is from pinot noir grapes, hand-picked in the Wairau Valley, Marlborough. Intense, with strawberry, watermelon and spice flavours, yeasty, complex and lingering, it’s a delicious, very harmonious wine, offering fine value. $30

Deutz Marlborough Cuvée Blanc de Blancs 2018 (5 stars)

New Zealand’s most awarded bubbly on the show circuit over the past decade, this chardonnay-predominant blend is hand-harvested and matured for up to three years on its yeast lees. Bright yellow/green, the latest release reveals excellent richness and complexity, with strong, peachy, citrusy, yeasty flavours and a crisp, dryish, persistent finish. $30

Deutz Marlborough Cuvée Rosé NV (5 stars)

A non-vintage bubbly that is based principally on pinot noir. The delicious, pale-pink wine I tasted recently is vivacious, with strong, peachy, yeasty flavours, showing good complexity, and a dryish, very harmonious, lasting finish. Great value. $27

Esses Pia Kaikōura Méthode Traditionnelle NV (5 stars)

This distinctive wine was harvested from mature chardonnay and pinot noir vines at Kaikōura and disgorged after three years of maturation on its yeast lees. It is elegant and finely poised, with vigorous, citrusy, yeasty flavours, woven with fresh acidity, that float smoothly to a dry, persistent finish. $45

Gibbston Valley Blanc de Blancs Méthode Traditionnelle 2013 (5 stars)

This classy wine was made entirely from chardonnay, estate-grown at Bendigo, in Central Otago, and disgorged after nearly five years of maturation on its yeast lees. Highly fragrant, it is lively and intense, with rich, citrusy, yeasty flavours, showing notable complexity and harmony, and a smooth, lasting finish. A very “complete” wine. $110

Hāhā Brut Cuvée NV (4 stars)

This wine offers good value. A blend of chardonnay and pinot noir, grown in Marlborough, it is freshly scented, crisp and lively, with citrusy, gently yeasty and biscuity flavours, showing very good depth and complexity, and a finely balanced, dryish finish. $21

Hunter’s MiruMiru NV (4.5 stars)

This Marlborough sparkling (mirumiru means bubbles) is Hunter’s biggest-selling wine in New Zealand. The non-vintage bottling I tasted recently is a blend of chardonnay (66%), pinot noir (30%) and pinot meunier (4%). Bright, light lemon/green, it is vivacious, with strong, biscuity, yeasty flavours, showing very good complexity, and a finely balanced, off-dry, crisp finish. $30

Johanneshof Cellars Emmi Marlborough Méthode Traditionnelle Brut 2011 (5 stars)

Currently on sale, this impressive bubbly is a blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, disgorged after at least nine years on its yeast lees. Light straw in hue, with a fragrant, yeasty bouquet, it’s a highly distinctive wine, vigorous and concentrated, with citrusy, peachy, yeasty flavours, biscuity, toasty, nutty notes adding complexity, and a crisp, dry, lasting finish. $49

Lindauer Vintage Series Brut Cuvée 2017 (4.5 stars)

Offering top value, this blend of chardonnay and pinot noir has a fragrant, fairly mature bouquet. Mouthfilling, it has strong, peachy, yeasty, toasty flavours, showing very good complexity, and a dryish, crisp finish. It’s ready to roll. $18

LV by Louis Vavasour Marlborough Méthode Traditionnelle NV (4.5 stars)

Fragrant, lively and lingering, this non-vintage wine has strong, citrusy, peachy, yeasty, biscuity flavours, showing excellent complexity, appetising acidity and a basically dry, smooth finish. $59

Mills Reef Elspeth Hawke’s Bay Méthode Traditionnelle NV (4.5 stars)

A distinctive wine made from base wine fermented in old oak barrels and disgorged after several years’ ageing in the bottle on its yeast lees. Golden, peachy, yeasty and toasty, with vaguely honeyed notes, it’s a concentrated, mature wine with a crisp, dry finish and lots of personality. $40

Mumm Marlborough Vintage Rosé 2016 (5 stars)

This classy wine was made from pinot noir and disgorged after four years on its yeast lees. Pale pink, it is vivacious, with excellent intensity of strawberry and watermelon flavours, spicy, yeasty notes adding complexity, and a smooth, very harmonious finish. (From Pernod-Ricard NZ) $45

Nautilus Cuvée Marlborough Brut NV (5 stars)

This popular sparkling, from pinot noir (mostly) and chardonnay, is blended with reserve stocks held in old oak barriques, and disgorged after a minimum of three years ageing on its yeast lees. The latest batch was disgorged in September 2022 (you can see that on the back label). Bright, light lemon/green, it is very elegant, with strong, peachy, yeasty flavours that float smoothly across the palate to a tight-knit, harmonious finish. $39

Nautilus Vintage Rosé 2019 (5 stars)

Made entirely from pinot noir, this distinctive wine was bottle-fermented and disgorged after two and a half years ageing on its yeast lees. Slight pink/pale orange, it is classy and vivacious, with vigorous, peachy, yeasty flavours, showing excellent complexity, and a crisp, dry, sustained finish. $49

Oak Estate Méthode Traditionnelle Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2020 (4 stars)

Grown in the Bridge Pā Triangle, this bright, light-pink wine has a fragrant bouquet, very good depth of strawberryish, spicy, yeasty flavours and a dryish, lively, crisp finish. $45

Palliser Estate The Griffin Martinborough Méthode Traditionnelle 2019 (5 stars)

Classy and complex, this blend of pinot noir (50%) and chardonnay (50%) spent more than three years on its yeast lees. Bright, light lemon/green, it is scented and racy, with intense, peachy, nutty, biscuity, yeasty flavours, dry and mouth-wateringly crisp. $55

Peacock Sky Waiheke Island Reserve Blanc de Noirs 2016 (4.5 stars)

This individual wine is a “daring varietal blend” of merlot, cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon. Disgorged after more than four years on its yeast lees, it has straw/pale-orange colour, with a fragrant, yeasty bouquet. Full-bodied, it has loads of lively peachy, slightly toasty flavour, showing very good complexity, and a harmonious, lingering finish. $65

Quartz Reef Central Otago Méthode Traditionnelle Vintage Rosé 2016 (5 stars)

Only 900 bottles were produced of this memorable wine. Made entirely from pinot noir, estate-grown at Bendigo, it was disgorged after five years’ maturation on its yeast lees. Salmon pink, with a fragrant, yeasty bouquet, it is vivacious, with intense, strawberryish, spicy flavours, showing notable complexity, and an unusually dry, lasting finish. $110

Remarkable Central Otago Sparkling Riesling Brut 2021 (4.5 stars)

This distinctive, bottle-fermented wine is already highly enjoyable. Bright, light yellow/green, it is very lively, with good intensity of vigorous, lemony, slightly appley and peachy flavours, a distinct touch of complexity, and a finely balanced, crisp, dryish finish. $35

Rock Ferry Marlborough Blanc de Blancs 2016 (4.5 stars)

Certified organic, this vivacious wine was made from estate-grown chardonnay. Disgorged after three and a half years on its yeast lees, it is tightly structured, with lemony, yeasty, complex flavours that float smoothly across the palate to an appetisingly crisp, dry finish. $50

Saint Clair Dawn NV (4.5 stars)

This Marlborough blend of chardonnay (63%) and pinot noir (37%) was harvested between 2016 and 2018 and spent more than 30 months on its yeast lees. Bright, light lemon/green, it is invitingly aromatic, with strong, vigorous, citrusy, yeasty flavours, showing good complexity, and a crisp, almost dry finish. (11.5% alc/vol) $50

Soljans Legacy Méthode Traditionnelle 2019 (4.5 stars)

Made from chardonnay grown in Hawke’s Bay, this pale yellow/green wine is an extroverted style with a fragrant, yeasty, slightly toasty bouquet. The flavours are strong and lively, with citrusy, peachy characters, showing very good vigour and complexity, and a finely balanced, dryish finish. $38

Spy Valley Echelon Marlborough Méthode 2020 (4.5 stars)

Estate-grown in the Waihōpai Valley, this blend of pinot noir (52%) and chardonnay (48%) was matured on its yeast lees for two years. Tasted shortly after it was disgorged in late 2022, it is a very vigorous wine, with penetrating, citrusy flavours and a crisp, unusually dry finish. $37

Tohu Rewa Blanc de Blancs Méthode Traditionnelle 2016 (5 stars)

This impressive wine was made from chardonnay grapes, hand-picked at Rapaura and disgorged after four and a half years on its yeast lees. Bright, light yellow/green, it is fragrant, vigorous and tight-knit, with intense, citrusy, appley flavours, crisp, fully dry and sustained. $35

Whitehaven The Daughters Pinot Noir Rosé Marlborough Méthode Traditionnelle 2019 (5 stars)

This stylish and very lively bubbly was hand-harvested in the Omaka Valley and disgorged after more than two years on its yeast lees. Pale pink, it is full-bodied, with vigorous strawberry and spice flavours, a hint of oranges, yeasty notes adding complexity and a finely balanced, crisp, basically dry finish. $45 l

Note: all wines are 12-12.5% alc/vol unless stated otherwise.